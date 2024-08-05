Federal judge: Google search engine is an illegal monopoly

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In an antitrust case initiated by the Trump administration, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Monday ruled that Google has maintained an unfair monopoly when it comes to Internet search engines.

Mehta ordered Google to stop its practice of monopolizing exclusive contracts that make it the default search engine on smartphones and computers.

The Trump Department of Justice filed the antitrust case, claiming that Google’s exclusive contracts block out its strongest competitors which include Bing, and DuckDuckGo. The exclusivity of the contracts was the biggest contributors to the ruling.

Mehta agreed with the DOJ that Google has a monopoly in “general search services” and “general search text advertising.”

“After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” Mehta wrote in the opinion. “It has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.”

Mehta said the contracts solidified Google as the fastest way for a user to find information online, which has fueled its lucrative online advertising business.

“This landmark decision holds Google accountable,” DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter said in a statement. “It paves the path for innovation for generations to come and protects access to information for all Americans.”

The judge’s ruling is expected to trigger a second hearing that will settle the fines and penalties for the major search engine, but no date or penalty has been announced so far.

Google plans to appeal the ruling, president of global affairs Kent Walker said in a statement: “This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn’t be allowed to make it easily available. As this process continues, we will remain focused on making products that people find helpful and easy to use.”

