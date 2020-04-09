Fed up: Inexact science and dodgy data feed coronavirus rebellion

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2020

A great many Americans have had enough of being fed coronavirus projections and models that are wrought with inaccuracies. A major pushback against the economic lockdown and media-driven hysteria is needed, analysts say.

“Common sense tells how stupid this has all become,” columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on April 9.

“It’s time to punch back on the prognosticators by insisting pols, pundits, the press and members of the medical community provide information that’s truthful, in context, and — how about this — common sense. Pick up the pens; let the petitions flow.”

Chumley noted that “it’s bonkers to stand idly by, face mask at the ready — eyes peeled for the mail to bring the measly government bailout check — and let America crash and burn. To a virus.”

The point, Chumley wrote, is this: “Are Americans so fearful of getting sick that it’s worth staying behind closed doors, tanking the economy, shattering business-owner dreams, shutting schools, running around with protective face gear — for the next year and a half? Or longer? Based on error-prone projections?”

Chumley added: “America, it’s time to get the fight on. Either fight these ridiculous doomsday projections now, or forever hold the peace.”

American Spectator columnist Scott McKay noted on April 9 that “We need a few sacrificial lambs offered up for this shutdown. You can already tell that President Trump is about to put one or two of his people on the fire — if Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci survive through to the summer, after spending the last month screeching down any positive statement about whether or not hydroxychloroquine works on the Wuhan virus, it would be a surprise.

“Oh, but there’s been no clinical study!

“Are you kidding? You’re in the middle of a viral outbreak and you think everybody needs to be under house arrest for the next five years before your clinical study can be completed? Doctors in the field have real patients and it’s their responsibility to cure them, and if the drug works on those patients, then make sure they have it.”

State-level leaders “who play the Orange Man Bad game and insist on keeping their economies locked down long after it’s remotely plausible to do so ought to be politically set aflame by their voters, and they ought to be held up as examples of what happens when you play games with people’s liberties and livelihoods,” McKay wrote.

“Oh, you say that the fact the death toll (which has been inflated anyway) would have been worse but for the social distancing? Really? How come your data models, like the hilariously inept IHME model, all had factored social distancing into their numbers and nevertheless turned out to be wrong? No. Sorry. You don’t get to stand over the corpse of the American economy and brag about all the lives you saved. That should turbocharge the public outrage to come, not tamp it down.”

Thus far in the coronavirus crisis, McKay noted, “far too many people have played the role of sheep, relentlessly echoing the media-driven hysteria of the Wuhan virus and slavishly adhering to the social-distancing mantras while tens of millions of livelihoods have been lost. But redemption, and the reckoning, is close at hand. And those who have butchered this economy in the face of an overblown hysteria deserve nothing less than the full comeuppance from the public they’ve manipulated and abused. Let’s get it going. The sooner the better.”

Chumley cited Ezekiel “Zeke” Emanuel, an adviser to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and an architect of Obamacare, who of late is essentially proclaiming himself a “modern-day prophet who predicts that social distancing, quarantining, lockdowns and stay-at-home orders will last for 18 months, or more, until such time as an effective vaccine can be found that will save every man, woman and child from the illness.”

Emanuel said on MSNBC: “Realistically, COVID-19 will be here for the next 18 months or more. We will not be able to return to normalcy until we find a vaccine or effective medications.”

Eighteen months?

Chumley noted: “Vote Biden — he’ll destroy America. There’s a bumper sticker just waiting to be designed. Emanuel’s wild assertions are just that, wild. They’re based on a false premise: We do indeed have a choice. And they’re also proof-positive of the extent some will go to in order to use the coronavirus outbreak for political impact.”

Meanwhile, The federal government is classifying the deaths of patients infected with the coronavirus as COVID-19 deaths, regardless of any underlying health issues that could have contributed to the loss of someone’s life, Fox News reported.

Birx, the response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, said the federal government is continuing to count the suspected COVID-19 deaths, despite other nations doing the opposite.

“There are other countries that if you had a pre-existing condition, and let’s say the virus caused you to go to the ICU [intensive care unit] and then have a heart or kidney problem,” she said during a Tuesday news briefing at the White House. “Some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a COVID-19 death. The intent is … if someone dies with COVID-19 we are counting that.”

