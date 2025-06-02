FBI investigating Covid coverup on several fronts

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2025 Real World News



The FBI has launched investigations in three cities in search of answers about how the true origin of Covid and other aspects of how the pandemic was handled were covered up.

“As we read and process reports of a new COVID strain emerging, I want you to know that we are actively investigating, in multiple field offices, the cover-up of the origin of the COVID virus, along with associated matters requiring our attention,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wrote in his X account. “You deserve answers.”

The question remains, however, whether anyone will be held accountable after the investigations conclude.

The bureau said agents are investigating three separate plots: The origins of the virus; the hiding and destruction of federal records; and the manipulation of the approval process and subsequent side effects of the so-called “vaccines.”

Some evidence driving the most active parts of the investigation includes emails in which federal scientists admit they were trying to hide discussions about Covid and the vaccines from the public by using private emails.

The possibility of illegal conduct in that matter is being led by agents in Baltimore, officials told Just the News.

Agents in the Cleveland field office are investigating concerns and related evidence that federal scientists may have tried to hide elements of Covid’s emergence in Wuhan, China because of the U.S.’s own research there.

Open-source intelligence suggests the earliest recorded case of Covid in China’s databases may have been in September 2019 and that several scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were sickened by the virus in October 2019, well before China admitted that there was human transmission of the virus in January 2020.

Congress obtained documentation that a Chinese scientist tried to submit evidence in December 2019 of human-to-human transmission of Covid, but the data was removed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH} from a U.S. government database.

“As per our previous correspondence, we have deleted the following sequence submission(s) from our processing queue,” a NIH scientist wrote back to China in a December 28, 2019, email that was uncovered by the House Energy and Commerce committee that looked into the origins of the virus.

The Cleveland-based FBI investigation is focused on whether federal scientists or political leaders intentionally misled the American public, deleted evidence or lied to Congress, and it constitutes the most sprawling part of the overall investigation, officials said.

The New York-based investigation is focused on questions about whether there was political manipulation of the approval process for the Covid shots and then subsequent efforts to hide from the American public some of the early side effects that were emerging from the injections, including heart inflammation in young adults.

