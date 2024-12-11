FBI chief Wray chooses resignation over firing

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 11, 2024

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday he is resigning.

Wray said he’ll leave his post Jan. 20. He made the announcement in an internal agency town hall, according to ABC News.

Wray, seven years into his 10-year term atop the bureau, was reportedly given the choice of resigning or being fired to make way for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee Kash Patel.

Wray’s announcement came two days after Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley demanded he step aside as GOP senators cleared a path for Patel.

“For the good of the country, it’s time for you and your deputy to move on to the next chapter in your lives,” Grassley wrote in an 11-page letter to Wray, referring to the director and Deputy Director Paul Abbate.

“[I] must express my vote of no confidence in your continued leadership of the FBI,” Grassley wrote.

“President Trump has been subjected to a continuing double standard. While the FBI under your leadership turned a blind eye to information contained in the FD-1023 that was prejudicial to President Biden, FBI agents conducted an unprecedented raid of President Trump’s home in Florida to serve a warrant for records,” Grassley continued.

After meeting with Patel, Grassley said in a statement: “Transparency ought to be the North Star of government. Over the past several years, that principle has been thrown out the window of the J. Edgar Hoover Building’s seventh floor.”

“Today I reminded Kash that transparency brings accountability, and it’s badly needed at the FBI,” Grassley added. “As a former congressional investigator himself, Kash understands that cooperation with Congress is not optional and whistleblower protection is essential. Once formally nominated, I’d look forward to holding a hearing on Kash’s nomination in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Trump slammed Wray in a Sunday morning interview as he recounted the FBI’s raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“He invaded my home,” Trump said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press”, adding “And then when I was shot in the ear, he said, ‘Oh, maybe it was shrapnel.’ ”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!