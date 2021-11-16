Fauci declares that ‘individual freedom is superseded by the state’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2021

Americans citizens have a “misplaced perception” when it comes to their individual freedom, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

It turns out that Fauci’s own perceptions, which became edicts with national and global implications, were also misplaced.

Recall, for example that it was Team Biden’s Covid czar, who in August of 2020 said vaccine mandates would “not be enforceable.”

Fauci now proclaims that the Biden government can indeed enforce these vaccine mandates because your freedom is superseded by the state.

Unlimited power through emergency declarations has brought us American Marxism is on the march.

“There is a misplaced perception about people’s individual right to make a decision that supersedes the societal safety net,” Fauci said in a Nov. 15 interview with Ted Koppel on “CBS Mornings”.

“These are the rantings of a tyrant who finds the Constitution inconvenient to his whims,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

Columnist Eddie Zipperer noted: “This one little bureaucrat thinks he’s all three branches of government now. Way to go, media.”

Fauci says that there is a "misplaced perception about people's individual right to make a decision that supersedes the societal safety."

Fauci has previously argued that societal safety supersedes individual freedoms. He told South Dakotans that, for the good of their neighbors, they should not attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

“There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” Fauci said on “Meet the Press” in August.

In the interview with Koppel, Fauci claimed he was “shocked” early in the pandemic when President Donald Trump tweeted he wanted Michigan and Virginia to be “free” shortly after they had discussed what Fauci thought was a solid plan to stem the rate of infections.

“I didn’t quite understand what the purpose of that was except to put this misplaced perception about people’s individual right to make a decision that supersedes the societal safety,” Fauci said.

Not The Bee’s Joel Abbott noted: “Fauci says he was ‘shocked’ by Trump’s brazen defense of individual liberty. And I have to say, I believe him. This is a career bureaucrat whose entire mind is a spreadsheet that tracks viral cases. He doesn’t think about the wider theological, psychological, legal, relational, sociological, or even physical health implications of things like lockdowns and vax passports. All he sees are the numbers. It’s all he’s ever been able to see.”

Abbott added: “He has eyes to see and ears to hear, but he is literally unable to understand why the abuse of individual liberty is the death of all liberty (and ‘societal safety’), or that tyranny is infinitely more dangerous than the ‘Rona.”

