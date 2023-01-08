Fauci comes out of retirement to manage Damar Hamlin narrative

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2023

That didn’t take long.

Dr. Anthony Fauci who ended 2022 by retiring from  his post as the highest-paid U.S. bureaucrat is already back at the forefront in the all-important war for America’s mind.

Appearing on CBS with Major Garrett, Fauci insisted that anyone questioning whether Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening on-field cardiac event could have been caused the vaccine is pushing a dangerous “conspiracy theory.”

