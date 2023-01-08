Fauci comes out of retirement to manage Damar Hamlin narrative

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2023

That didn’t take long.

Dr. Anthony Fauci who ended 2022 by retiring from his post as the highest-paid U.S. bureaucrat is already back at the forefront in the all-important war for America’s mind.

Appearing on CBS with Major Garrett, Fauci insisted that anyone questioning whether Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening on-field cardiac event could have been caused the vaccine is pushing a dangerous “conspiracy theory.”

Fauci has been pulled from retirement to control the narrative on Damar Hamlin. He’s NOT Damar’s doctor-who earlier this week stated that he did NOT know what caused the cardiac arrest. Fauci was put back in front of a camera for propaganda purposes only 💉💉#diedsuddenly pic.twitter.com/AfI6IXduhG — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) January 7, 2023

