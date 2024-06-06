Fani Willis prosecution of Trump paused: Georgia case likely won’t be tried before election

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday put a hold on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump while he appeals a decision on her disqualification from the case.

“The proceedings below in the Superior Court of Fulton County are hereby stayed pending the outcome of these appeals,” the court order states.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted by Willis last year under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

After the court’s decision on Wednesday, it is not likely that the case will go to trial before the November presidential election.

One of the many Democrat lawfare cases against Trump hit a major brick wall amid allegations that Willis maintained an inappropriate relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to pursue the case and who subsequently held meetings at the White House to discuss the case. The pair have admitted to the relationship but insisted it began after Willis hired Wade.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee in March ruled that either Wade or Willis must leave the case, resulting in Wade’s stepping down.

Trump, for his part, has appealed the decision allowing Willis to remain. Oral arguments on the matter have been set for Oct. 4.

Ex-Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter estimated that the appellate process would take at least five months to complete. The state or defense could also petition the Georgia Supreme Court to review the decision of the appellate court.

