Family man? Arrest in D.C. was of illegal charged and released in Fairfax County for child sex assault

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2025



Leftist media were enraged when video posted to social media on Wednesday showed federal agents tackling and arresting an illegal immigrant from Mexico at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The man, David Perez-Teofani, is heard on the video saying he worked in D.C., was not a criminal, and wanted to be with his family.

Instead of waiting for the full story to emerge, and it did, major media personalities essentially jumped to the conclusion that President Donald Trump’s deployed agents were brutalizing an innocent “family man.”

NBC Washington reporter Aimee Cho posted on X: “BREAKING: Just saw DC Police + federal agents detain a man on the National Mall. He appeared to try to escape, then was quickly tackled to the ground by several agents + was screaming in Spanish ‘please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family’” — @AimeeCho4

Latin America correspondent for the Wall Street Journal Jose de Cordoba replied to Cho’s post, saying “Enjoy Washington.”

Fox News’s “The Five” co-host Jessica Tarlov posted: “This doesn’t make DC safer. It’ll just make people not want to come to DC. The cruelty is always the point.”

Turns out Perez-Teofani is far from the “family man” they had portrayed him as.

Hours after the video first surfaced, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement:

“This illegal alien from Mexico was previously arrested in January 2024 in Fairfax County for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13. He entered and had a final order of removal and chose to voluntary return- twice. Illegally entered 3 times.”

Cho and Tarlov attempted to save face after their rush to judgement.

Cho would go on to reply to her own post with an update including the DHS statement.

Tarlov would reply to a post asking why she was defending a child sex abuser. When asked, she said: “I didn’t know he was – the DHS memo on him came out hours after the video. Wouldn’t ever defend such a person! Hopefully you guys will only go after these types versus hardworking folks that have committed no crimes! Will delete my original tweet.”

Here’s a look at the major media dumpster fire:

Jessica Tarlov just deleted this tweet defending an illegal who’s wanted for child s*x crimes pic.twitter.com/uXNPIylXA6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2025

This moron, who works for The Wall Street Journal, is defending an illegal alien charged with sex crimes against a minor. https://t.co/DGrd0FcIp1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2025

Meanwhile, for the first time in months, the nation’s capital has gone seven consecutive days without a homicide following Trump’s federal takeover of the city’s police force and deployment of the National Guard.

The Post Millennial noted: “The rare streak, confirmed Wednesday, comes during the summer season when homicide levels are typically at their highest. The last time the capital reported zero killings for a full week was in March.”

Other crimes have also dropped sharply in DC, according to figures cited by the local police union. Robbery declined by 46 percent in the week after federal control began, carjackings fell 83 percent, and overall violent crime was down 22 percent.

