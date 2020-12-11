‘Facts’ CNN-style: It is a fact that Kate Bolduan’s sweater was a bold fashion statement

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2020

Since President Donald Trump took office, CNN has (seriously) used the slogan “facts first.” (Punchlines to follow).

In the days prior to Hunter Biden’s admission that he was the subject of a federal investigation over his “tax affairs,” Project Veritas leaked conference call recordings revealing that CNN executives killed any follow-ups to the explosive New York Post report that revealed the Biden family’s sketchy foreign business dealings.

“Obviously, we’re not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden,” CNN Political Director David Chalian said during a conference call on Oct. 14, the same day the Post published its first story on Hunter Biden’s emails. Chalian later insisted the report was “giving its marching orders” to the “right-wing echo chamber about what to talk about today.”

On Thursday, CNN personality Kate Bolduan raised eyebrows by wearing a cashmere sweater with the phrase “facts first” embroidered in pink.

Observers noted that the sweater was made by the high-end fashion line Lingua Franca and can be purchased for $380. According to Lingua Franca’s website, $100 of each purchase will be donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists (how that pertains to CNN nobody could explain).

Some said it was just Bolduan’s way of reminding herself of CNN’s dogged pursuit of the facts as the network sees them. But others point out that, if that were the case, the phrase would have to have been printed backwards on the sweater.

Other responses:

“As you struggle due to Democrat shutdowns that CNN backs, they’re promoting a [$380] sweater with advice that their own network refuses to follow,” radio host Jason Rantz said.

“Imagine posing as a news company while promoting sweaters that cost $380.00 and being like ‘Pretty cool huh!'” conservative commentator Stephen Miller tweeted.

Columnist David Harsanyi tweeted: “We completely blew another important story, but here’s a 380 dollar sweater for you to virtue signal with!”

In October, CNN personality Jake Tapper insisted that the allegations against Hunter Biden were “too disgusting” to repeat on air and that the “right wing is going crazy.”

On Thursday, CNN reported that investigators are examining “whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

But “facts first”. Right?

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media