Fact-checking the Left’s panic narrative 6.5 months into Trump 2.0

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. federal government has approximately 3 million civilian employees. In the first six and a half months of President Donald Trump’s second term, about 250,000 of those federal workers have either been fired or taken the the early retirement option.

The Left and its media mouthpieces have warned Americans that Trump’s cuts to the federal workforce would send the country into chaos, damage its international standing and, yes, people would die.

“Airports would be shut down. People were going to starve to death, or simply drop dead. Veterans and Social Security recipients were going to lose their benefits,” according to an American Thinker analysis

What was the real impact?

“Nothing,” Blaine L. Pardoe wrote in on Aug. 7. “If people were starving, dropping dead, or made homeless, the left-wing media would have made it a nightly news event, complete with a ticker in the lower part of the screen counting the dead the same way they did with Covid. That hasn’t happened. The reason it hasn’t is simple, reality kicked in. These cuts in manpower were a massive nothingburger.”

Americans were told by Democrats and their legacy media allies that the State Department losing 1,300 employees out of the 77,000 employees was going to cause international harm. “We were even told that the horrible customer service at the Social Security Administration was going to somehow get worse,” Pardoe noted. “Then came the lie that the gutting of the Department of Education was going to make our children dumber. The list goes on and on.”

Society has not collapsed.

“In fact, the government trudged on despite the lawsuits fighting each and every dismissal,” Pardoe wrote.

For non-government American workers, dealing with layoffs is common. Most people have experienced them at one point or another.

“Federal workers bemoaning their new plight didn’t generate sympathy,” Pardoe wrote. “If anything, it highlighted federal employees’ beliefs that they deserved a protected job for life. It actually made most people less compassionate about their plight. Like Bruce Willis in Die Hard, many citizens said, ‘Welcome to the party, pal!’ ”

Pardoe continued: “What Americans learned from this exercise was what Trump had been saying all along: that the government was grotesquely bloated. …. It is hard to feel sorry for people who were, daily, taking our tax dollars as pay and not doing anything for us.”

Support Free Press Foundation