Fact-checkers earn their salaries, proactively sanitize Harris-Biden’s record

In her political career, Kamala Harris has supported gun confiscation and defunding the police.

Those are political facts.

The so-called “fact-checkers” at PolitiFact are working hard to scrub those facts from voters’ memories.

Since the coup in which Harris replaced Joe Biden at the top of the Democrat ticket, “her leftist allies in the media have gone above and beyond to scrub her far-left record — in addition to sanitizing her many failures as a 2020 presidential candidate,” Townhall.com Editor Katie Pavlich noted.

PolitiFact, Pavlich pointed out, “has been one of Harris’s greatest champions and advocates. They’ve explained away positions she still holds in hopes normal, moderate voters will take the bait and think she’s changed — that she isn’t a controlling government leftist after all.”

In 2019, Kamala Harris spoke in favor of “mandatory” programs to buy back assault weapons. As vice president, Harris has focused on other gun measures. She has not called for confiscating guns broadly. https://t.co/OypfHya4Ze — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 7, 2024

Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago that Harris “wants to defund the police.” In 2020, Harris called for “reimagining” public safety, but didn’t explicitly call for shuttering police departments. https://t.co/WP3sbfRzEk — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) August 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Pavlich noted, “on the campaign trail Harris continues to claim she will fix a number of issues — conveniently ignoring the fact that she’s been part of the Biden administration for four years.”

The entire Kamala Harris campaign falls apart when faced with three simple questions: 1) Why haven’t you fixed anything in the last 3 years? 2) Why is everything worse than it was when you got to the White House? 3) Name one substantive accomplishment from your last 20 years. https://t.co/MeeDX4JpTl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 10, 2024

