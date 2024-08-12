Fact-checkers earn their salaries, proactively sanitize Harris-Biden’s record

In her political career, Kamala Harris has supported gun confiscation and defunding the police.

Those are political facts.

The so-called “fact-checkers” at PolitiFact are working hard to scrub those facts from voters’ memories.

Since the coup in which Harris replaced Joe Biden at the top of the Democrat ticket, “her leftist allies in the media have gone above and beyond to scrub her far-left record — in addition to sanitizing her many failures as a 2020 presidential candidate,” Townhall.com Editor Katie Pavlich noted.

PolitiFact, Pavlich pointed out, “has been one of Harris’s greatest champions and advocates. They’ve explained away positions she still holds in hopes normal, moderate voters will take the bait and think she’s changed — that she isn’t a controlling government leftist after all.”

Meanwhile, Pavlich noted, “on the campaign trail Harris continues to claim she will fix a number of issues — conveniently ignoring the fact that she’s been part of the Biden administration for four years.”

