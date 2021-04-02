Facebook loses Lara Trump after trying to erase a U.S. president yet again

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2021

Lara Trump was set to make a huge splash in with the debut of her show The Right View on Facebook. Her first show featured an interview with former President Donald Trump.

Then, the Facebook censorship gestapo stepped in and removed the interview, claiming it amounted to an end run around the platform’s ban on the former president.

Following Facebook’s latest attempt to erase Donald J. Trump, Lara Trump promptly moved her new online show to the alternative platform CloutHub.

CloutHub promotes itself as a “media platform that champions free speech and civic discourse.”

Lara Trump is married to Trump’s son Eric and was a key surrogate for the president on the campaign trail. She also is considering a run for the Senate in North Carolina.

