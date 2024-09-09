Facebook blocks video of DOJ official slamming Trump cases brought by Bragg, Fani Willis

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A secret recording showing a Department of Justice official slamming the New York case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Donald Trump as “nonsense” and a “perversion of justice” and the Georgia case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as “a mockery of justice” was blocked by Facebook.

Nicholas Biase, chief spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, was secretly recorded slamming Bragg and Willis during a recent conversation with a so-called undercover reporter from podcaster Steven Crowder’s “Mug Club.”

“Honestly, I think the case is nonsense,” Biase was filmed saying to an unidentified woman on July 31.

Biase — who said he’d known Bragg for 15 years and previously worked with him at SDNY — described the hush money case against Trump as a “perversion of justice” adding that Bragg had pursued the case to make a name for himself and run for higher office.

The video shows Biase accusing Bragg of “stacking charges [against Trump] and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case. Every real estate person in New York does what he [Trump] did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this. It’s all him [Trump].”

Facebook users who attempted to share the video were met with the following message: “We can’t review this website because the content doesn’t meet our Community Standards. If you think this is a mistake, please let us know.”

Other users got the message: “We removed your content…It looks like you tried to gather sensitive information from others…This goes against our Community Standards on cybersecurity.”

Gerald Morgan, CEO of Louder with Crowder, addressed the censorship directly: “We broke a massive story today on the Department of Justice… and a lot of you haven’t [seen it]. Facebook is back in the business of making sure you do not see information that pertains to the election and Donald Trump and this administration.”

Once again, Morgan added, Facebook is “keeping the truth” from reaching the public, despite recent apologies from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over past censorship practices.

“They are keeping you from understanding the truth about this election and the stakes and the impact that this is going to have on our country. They’re doing it again just days… after we had Mark Zuckerberg come out and say that he regretted doing those things, and yet he’s back up to his old tricks again,” Morgan said.

“You don’t want people to see that Donald Trump is being targeted and that he is not a felon and that nobody would have brought these charges at the federal level because they passed on it.” Morgan said, referencing the DOJ’s earlier decision not to pursue the case that Bragg took on.

“Thank God I can get you to see it on Rumble,” Morgan said, praising platform owners like Elon Musk and Chris Pavlovski for allowing free speech and the free flow of information. “If it came down to the Mark Zuckerbergs and Metas of the world, you’d never see it.”

Biase later apologized for the remarks to the New York Post, claiming they were made in a private setting and not reflective of his true views as he was trying to “impress” someone he had just met.

BREAKING: DOJ Chief of Public Affairs Admits Trump Indictments Are a Politically Motivated “Perversion of Justice”; Reveals Lawfare Involved in Making Former President a “Convicted Felon” Backfired on Democrats; Claims His Former Colleague Alvin Bragg’s Case is “Nonsense” And… pic.twitter.com/IQhR0ax2pw — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 5, 2024

