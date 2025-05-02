Explaining those judges in our 2025 ‘Twilight Zone’: Anyone have a better theory?

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, May 1, 2025

I have the most important question in history.

The question is …

Why are Democrat politicians and judges so hysterical and desperate to protect illegal alien thugs, gangsters, gangbangers and terrorists?

Here’s another one …

Why do Democrat politicians and judges care more about foreign criminals who have illegally invaded our country than they have ever cared about American citizens?

This is the greatest mystery of all time.

This is a question that is so bizarre it’s unfathomable, unimaginable and literally impossible to believe.

We are living in the “Twilight Zone.”

Let’s ask a few more detailed questions.

Why are Democrat politicians and judges so desperate, and obsessed, with defending the scum of the earth, who don’t even belong in this country, while they do nothing for Americans, or worse, they persecute Americans?

Why do they want to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on foreign criminals who broke into our country and shower them with free everything — welfare, food stamps, housing, aid to dependent children, cellphones, health care, public school education, and even free college — while they give U.S. citizens less and less?

Why would they want to take better care of illegal aliens and MS-13 gangbangers than American seniors on Social Security? Or military vets who fought for this country?

Why are Democrats so desperate to help foreign criminals when they have spent decades ignoring the plight of working-class and middle-class American citizens?

Can anyone explain any of this in a way that makes sense?

Those Democrat politicians falling over themselves to fly to El Salvador to protect El Salvador citizens who illegally broke into our country are the same ones who abandoned the American citizens of East Palestine, Ohio; and Maui, Hawaii; and the mountain towns of western North Carolina; and even the Democrat homeowners of Pacific Palisades and Malibu, California, after the devastating wildfires.

Democrats abandoned all these Americans.

What have Democrat politicians and judges done to help all the parents of U.S. children who died from fentanyl overdoses? That’s almost 1 million dead children over the past decade. Isn’t that a national emergency? How come the U.S. Supreme Court has never intervened for that crisis?

Forty Americans are murdered daily by illegal aliens. That’s over 14,000 dead Americans a year. Isn’t that a national emergency? Yet no Democrat judge has lifted a finger to protect Americans being murdered by foreigners who have no right to be on U.S. soil.

And how many Americans are dead or disabled from the COVID vaccine mandate? The government forced Americans to inject a deadly, experimental poison into their body, or lose their job. Not one judge demanded a TRO (temporary restraining order) pending investigation like they do for illegal alien gangsters.

How about a personal story?

Back in 2010 to 2014, I was the victim of a terrible, criminal IRS witch hunt ordered by President Barack Obama and Democrat senators. I went on Fox News and talked about it. I wrote about it at the biggest conservative websites in the country, including FoxNews.com.

The IRS tried to destroy my life. This was a Joe McCarthy-like witch hunt using the power of Big Brother to target and destroy the political opponents of President Obama and Democrats.

These were serious violations of the U.S. Constitution and “the rule of law.” Obama turned our government into a version of the Soviet KGB or Nazi Gestapo. But no politicians or judges intervened to help any of the victims of government persecution.

No congressman flew to my home to talk to me. They didn’t even call on the phone. No judge ordered emergency relief. The Supreme Court never intervened on a moment’s notice. No one in the mainstream media covered my story.

Then during Joe Biden’s term, I was severely censored, silenced and banned by the government. Yet no politician or judge intervened on my behalf.

But for foreign scumbags who rob, rape and murder, who don’t belong in America, who broke into America, who have nothing to do with America, Democrat politicians and judges are hysterical, willing to do anything to protect them.

Does any of this make sense to you? Why is it a national emergency to protect criminals, gangsters, terrorists and foreign invaders?

The American people don’t make the politicians and judges rich.

I have only one answer. I’ve warned about it from the highest rooftops for over 20 years. Democrat politicians and judges are hysterical, panicked, obsessed, and desperate because …

They’re getting paid.

They’re on the payroll of China, the Chinese Communist Party and the Mexican drug cartels.

It’s about the Benjamins, stupid.

That’s the only reason politicians and judges are so motivated. They’ve sold out America. They’re getting paid to carry out the agenda of our enemies — the intentional destruction of America.

They’re getting filthy rich off the open border, human trafficking, drug trafficking and sex trafficking.

They didn’t care about my case, or the people of East Palestine, or the mountains of North Carolina, or anywhere else, because we weren’t paying them.

These are the best politicians and judges money can buy!

This is nothing new. It’s happened before. Remember Prohibition? The mafia gangsters in places like New York and Chicago owned all the politicians, judges and cops.

But this time, the money the drug cartels make off drugs, human trafficking and sex trafficking is 1,000 times bigger than Prohibition. Which means the bribes and payola are 1,000 times bigger.

The American people don’t make the politicians and judges rich. But our foreign enemies with unlimited drug money do. So, they own them, and we don’t.

I repeat — these are the best politicians and judges money can buy!

That’s the only answer that makes sense.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.