‘Evidence is monumental: Trump indicts Jan. 6 ‘Unselect Committee’ for ‘destroying democracy as we know it’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2022

The partisan committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021 will fail in its effort to stop Donald Trump from running for the presidency again and derail the MAGA movement, Trump said.

The former president, who in an address at last month’s CPAC gave the strongest indication yet that he will run in 2024, issued the following statement:

“The actual conspiracy to defraud the United States was the Democrats rigging the Election, and the Fake News Media and the Unselect Committee covering it up. Few things could be more fraudulent, or met with more irregularities, than the Presidential Election of 2020. They refuse to cover the facts, such as just this week the special counsel in Wisconsin called for the decertification of the 2020 Election because of massive illegality, including election bribery, and the preying on the elderly for votes, which resulted in fraud of “95-100 percent turnout,” an impossibility, in at least 91 nursing homes. This is true with many other states, especially swing states. In Arizona, 204,430 mail-in ballots had mismatched signatures that were never sent to review, and 740,000 mail-in ballots had broken chain of custody, all far more necessary than the votes needed, 10,457, for “President Trump to win.” In Georgia, over 240 ballot harvesters have been identified in an illegal operation spanning multiple swing states, all caught on video.

“The evidence is monumental but the Unselect Committee of politically partisan hacks, and someone who had a steaming hot affair with a Chinese spy, hides the facts. Judges and even justices of the United States Supreme Court, are afraid to even look, as was the Attorney General of the United States, who was so petrified of being held in contempt or being impeached by the Democrats, which they were constantly threatening him with, that he was virtually a broken man who allowed for the systemic violation of election laws and other things to take place.

“The reason for January 6th was that millions of people in our Country know the Election was Rigged and Stolen, and Nancy Pelosi refused to put the requested 10,000+ troops in the Capitol three days earlier, as strongly recommended by me. She didn’t like ‘the look.’

“The Unselect Committee’s sole goal is to try to prevent President Trump, who is leading by large margins in every poll, from running again for president, if I so choose. By so doing they are destroying democracy as we know it. Their lies and Marxist tactics against political opponents will not stop the truth, or the biggest political movement, Make America Great Again/America First, in the history of our Country. And now we have a war waging in Ukraine that would have never happened, record-setting inflation, an embarrassingly poorly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan, and an economy that is teetering, at best. All because of a corrupt Election result.”

Meanwhile, former New York Police chief and Trump supporter Bernard Kerik, who turned over documents to the Jan. 6 Select Committee after being subpoenaed, said in an interview on Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly Reports that he didn’t feel the committee was seriously “seeking the truth.”

An attorney for the former NYPD leader said he was withholding some documents under Trump’s executive privilege.

The Democrats running the committee, Kerik said, “know that President Trump had every right to believe back in January of 2021 that there was overwhelming irregularities in the 2020 election and there was overwhelming evidence of fraud at that time. He believed that then and he believes more so today as I do given what we’ve seen come out of Arizona and Georgia and Pennsylvania and Michigan and other states.”

Kerik said, in the eight hours he spend before the committee, the Democrat-led panel attempted to get him to “contradict statements that the president had made.”

