‘Everything is wrong with this group’: Son of Hamas founder shocked by protesters’ ignorance

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef says those engaging in anti-Israel protests on college campuses are “misguided,” “misinformed,” and are only “making the situation worse.”

“They found an angry cause, and this is very dangerous to advocate on behalf of something they don’t understand,” Mosab Hassan Yousef, known as “the Green Prince,” told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Yousef, the eldest son of the Hamas co-founder, defected to Israel in 1997 and worked as an undercover agent for a decade before moving to the United States. He previously told Fox News host Sean Hannity Hamas would “not hesitate” to kill him if they found him.

Yousef slammed protests on college campuses and pressure in Congress for Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza before Hamas has been eliminated.

“Bending to terrorists will have consequences,” Yousef said. “We are sending the wrong messages. These people don’t receive our statements or our action as a form of tolerance that we are trying to reach peace.They perceive it as weakness.

“The more we continue sending the wrong messages, the more we complicate the situation,” he added. “We have to stand firmly regardless. … Hamas is a designated terrorist group in the United States, according to the American law, so it’s a ridiculous thing of any lawmaker not to be able to distinguish this group. It’s very dangerous what they are doing. This is not a political issue. It’s a fundamental issue.”

“”Everything’s wrong with this group. There is nothing good or righteous about Hamas,” Yousef added. “They adopted killing, destruction, violence as the only method towards achieving their political and religious agendas.

“So what’s good about Hamas? Killing people indiscriminately? Killing Palestinians? Killing Arabs and Jews and Americans?” he asked. “They have blood on their hands. They have been using violence since the beginning of their movement as the only strategy, and they just crowned their violence with a genocide. So, what isn’t obvious about Hamas?”

Your Choice