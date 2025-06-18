Even NY Times worries ‘uhinged socialist’ could be elected mayor with City’s skewed voting system

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2025 Real World News



You know a political race is wack when Andrew Cuomo is considered the moderate.

The disgraced former governor is now running for mayor of New York City and has been leading substantially in polling for the Democrat nomination.

But quickly rising in the polls is State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

He wants rent freezes, government-run grocery stores, and supports Hamas. He has also been endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Hot Air’s David Strom put it succinctly in a June 18 op-ed: “New York City May Elect an Unhinged Socialist as Mayor”.

The most recent polling from the Marist Institute for Public Opinion found that 38 percent of likely voters planned to rank Cuomo first on their ballots, compared with 27 percent for Mamdani.

Yes, New York City has ranked choice voting, which usually elevates the more extreme candidates.

“If you had asked people a few weeks ago who would win, the near-consensus would have been former governor Andrew Cuomo. Despite his many, many flaws, he seemed to be the most rational of the large bunch of candidates who will be on the ballot, at least on the Democratic side of the aisle,” Strom wrote.

“Now he seems like he could be a loser, because he is the most rational candidate on the ballot for the top Democratic slot in the primary. New Yorkers, you know. The city that gave us AOC.”

Even the once-great New York Times is sounding the alarm on Mamdani.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to the city’s challenges. He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance. He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing.”

“Most worrisome, he shows little concern about the disorder of the past decade, even though its costs have fallen hardest on the city’s working-class and poor residents. Mr. Mamdani, who has called Mr. de Blasio the best New York mayor of his lifetime, offers an agenda that remains alluring among elite progressives but has proved damaging to city life.”

“Mr. Mamdani would also bring less relevant experience than perhaps any mayor in New York history. He has never run a government department or private organization of any size. As a state legislator, he has struggled to execute his own agenda.”

“We do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots.”

The Democrat primary for New York mayor will be held on June 24.

Mamdani told the Times in a statement: “In 2018, AOC shocked the world and changed our politics for the better with her historic victory. On June 24, we will do the same.”

During a June 4 debate, the candidates were asked how the would work with, or against, President Donald Trump if elected.

Mamdani stated: “I am Donald Trump’s worst nightmare, as a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that I believe in, and the difference between myself and Andrew Cuomo is that my campaign is not funded by the very billionaires who put Donald Trump in DC. … I have to pick up the phone for the more than 20,000 New Yorkers who contributed an average donation of about $80 to break fundraising records and put our campaign in second place.”

Strom noted: “The decisive question is, as always, who is most motivated to vote. Is it the anti-crime voters, or the activists among the young and dumb? If the former, it will be Cuomo; if it is the latter, Mamdani may be on his way to a showdown later this year.”

Here is unhinged Zohran Mamdani the New York candidate for mayor trying to push his way to Tom Homan pic.twitter.com/geVbFxi7LL — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) June 17, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation