European leftists want to pay Syrians … to go back to Syria

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2024 Real World News



Has the fall of the 20-year reign of dictator Bashar Assad enticed Syrians in Europe to return home?

It doesn’t look that way.

In fact, Syrian refugees in Europe are so used to soaking up Western welfare that they are quite content to stay put.

Now Europe’s leftist who put millions of Syrians on the dole are eager to pay them … to go back to Syria, analysts say.

“Europe has millions of Syrians who claimed refugee status on the basis of the Assad family, now some are making the calculation it is cheaper in the long run to make a a single cash payment to go home than keep the guests on social welfare programs indefinitely,” Oliver JJ Lane wrote in a Dec. 14 analysis for Breitbart.

Denmark is offering each Syrian adult 200,000 kronor (€27,000, $28,300, £22,400) to leave, and each Syrian child 50,000 kroner (€6,700, $7,000, £5,500) under its repatriation law.

The Bild newspaper noted that if every single one of the 45,000 Syrian migrants in Denmark took up the offer at once it would cost billions, buy it still would be a good value for the money for taxpayers:

“Many Syrians in Denmark do not work. Financially, it is more attractive for Denmark to pay them return money. None of the center parties has so far raised a scandal about the high sum of 27,000 euros per adult.”

Austria is offering Syrians a €1,000 ($1,000) cash payment “return bonus” to go home, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said, stating the clearest reason they had for claiming asylum in the first place has now gone.

Kronen Zeitung cites Nehammer as having said in a podcast last week: “We are now helping everyone who wants to return voluntarily. There is up to 1,000 euros for this.”

In Germany, Lane noted, “such self-deportation payments aren’t official yet, but the snap federal election is now on the horizon and the leader of the top-polling party — The CDU once led by Angela Merkel, which is apparently working hard to show it has learnt from her open borders mistakes — has said he also wants €1,000 golden goodbyes. Further, he said, if elected the German government would charter return jets and hand out free seats to those who wanted them.”

The United Kingdom under its new leftist government is taking a more wait-and-see approach but said it would seek to “facilitate” any Syrians who do want to go home.

