Eric Trump’s closing statement at NYC trial

[Eric Trump delivered the following remarks following the closing arguments in his father Donald Trump’s New York trial.]

So I sit here today as a son, forget about politics for a second. I’ve been in that courthouse with my father almost every single day. ….

That courtroom, they’re sitting there, they’re laughing, they’re giggling. This was their moment. This is how they embarrassed Donald Trump. This is legal lawfare all while this state absolutely melts. Everybody that sits here right now, every single one of you, knows that this is not the same state that we knew ten years ago. Now, New York is not the same state we saw five years ago.

You have total degradation of New York State because the only thing that Alvin Bragg wants to do, the only thing that Letitia James wants to do, is criminally prosecute Donald Trump. And they’re doing it for one reason. They’re doing it because they have a political vendetta. They’re all funded by George Soros. That’s what this is. This is political lawfare. And it absolutely has to stop.

And I watch a man, he’s the toughest man I’ve ever seen, and he endures this nonsense every single day. He sits in that seat, and that’s not comfortable. He’s never done a damn thing wrong. They tried to impeach him in DC. They tried to impeach him a second time. They went after his Supreme Court justices. They turned the DOJ, they turned the FBI against him. They couldn’t stop. And when that didn’t work, guess what they did? They went after his family. They went after me. 110 subpoenas later that I’ve received. I’ve never gotten so much as a parking ticket. 110 person subpoenas. They went after Don. They went after Laura. They went after little Baron Trump as a young kid, as a young teenager. They went after Tiffany Trump. They tried to make his life hell.

And then they weaponized every single DA. They weaponized every AG in every far-left area, because Biden is incompetent. And he’s losing in all the polls, across the board. He’s losing in every quantifiable metric. Our country is going to hell. And this is their answer. Go after him for $130,000. And I want to say sorry to the jury that’s in there. This has been the greatest colossal waste of time. I want to say thank you to the NYPD. You have thousands of officers down here, thousands of officers down here that could be protecting our streets. Instead, they’re guarding this courthouse against a sham trial. This has cost New York millions and millions and millions of dollars. And New York deserves so much better than this. And I cannot wait for the day that we win. We will. We’re right. The entire country knows that this is nonsense. They don’t buy it.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump posted the following after the Biden/Harris campaign on Tuesday sent ancient actor Robert De Niro to do their bidding outside the New York courthouse where the trial in taking place:

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA. Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!”

The Biden team is so desperate with this De Niro stunt. He is way out of his depth. It looks like he is reading a hostage note. So out of touch. He is destroying his acting legacy with his lame hippie boomer-style politicking. Go home Rob! — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) May 28, 2024

