Epstein update: Unsealing of documents could reveal funding links to Clinton foundations

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2021

Documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell that a federal judge has ruled can be unsealed could bring to light evidence financially linking the Clinton Global Initiative and Clinton Foundation to the woman who allegedly procured underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Loretta Preseka ruled that “dozens more documents” about Maxwell’s dealings will be made public within the next two weeks.

U.S. authorities have charged Maxwell with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors, sex trafficking, and perjury. She faces up to 80 years in jail.

The documents are part of material from the defamation case Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed against Maxwell in 2016.

Among the documents to be made public would be Maxwell’s efforts to quash requests from Giuffre, who sued Maxwell for defamation, to obtain her financial records, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday.

The unsealed documents are expected to include:

• Guiffre’s lawyers demanded: “From January 2012 to the present, produce all documents concerning any source of funding for the TarraMar Project (Maxwell’s nonprofit) or any other not-for-profit entities with which you are associated, including but not limited to, funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative, the Clinton Foundation (a/k/a William J. Clinton Foundation, a/k/a/ the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation), and the Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative.”

• Papers about a request from Giuffre demanding the unmasking of Maxwell’s “secret” email accounts. “Ms Giuffre is aware of two email addresses that appear to be the email addresses defendant used while Ms Giuffre was with defendant and Epstein, namely, from 2000 – 2002. Defendant has denied that she used those accounts to communicate, but she has not disclosed the account she did use to communicate during that time, nor produce documents from it.”

Maxwell and Epstein were VIP guests of the then-President Bill Clinton in 1993. They toured Clinton’s residence and the East Room during a reception after Epstein reportedly donated funds for the refurbishment of the Oval Office.

The White House reception — hosted by both Bill and Hillary Clinton — was for people who contributed towards the renovation via the White House Historical Association.

Records pulled from the William J Clinton Library and Museum, in Little Rock, Arkansas, show both Epstein and Maxwell’s names on the guest list. An A is placed next to their names, indicating they planned to attend.

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane dozens of times and photographs have shown him receiving a neck massage from Chauntae Davies, one of Epstein’s victims who worked as a flight attendant on his private jet, known as the “Lolita Express.”

The book “A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein”, by journalists Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper, claimed that Clinton and Maxwell had a secret affair.

