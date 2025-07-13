Epstein? Trump urges MAGA enthusiasts to stay focused

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2025 Real World News



Amid reports of FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino’s feud with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Jeffrey Epstein case, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to say the so-called Epstein Files were created by the same “losers and criminals” responsible for the Russia hoax.

Trump reiterated that Bondi is “doing a fantastic job” and should be allowed to focus on priorities including investigating the “rigged and stolen” 2020 election.

Media of all stripes have been focused on the “MAGA revolt” since the FBI and Justice Department released a 2-page memo on July 6, 2025 which concludes Epstein did not have a “client list” and that he committed suicide. The memo also suggested that no further Epstein documents would be released to the public.

Scant attention has been given to the timing of the announcement during the visit of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a historic U.S.-Israeli joint attack on Iran’s nuclear weapon program with far-reaching geostrategic implications. Was the president being self-serving by covering up for powerful forces or was he conducting strategy?

In a lengthy, multi-message post to Truth Social on Saturday using all caps for emphasis, Trump wrote that his supporters should keep national priorities in order:

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The Gateway Pundit reported that it appears for the first time that Trump was ratioed on Truth Social, with many of his supporters responding to his post by saying they still back him 100% but also believe the Epstein files will bring justice to the late pedophile’s victims.

