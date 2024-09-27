Epstein, Part II? Lawyer confirms Diddy wants to tell his story: All of it

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



There are a lot of nervous high profile folks out there right now. Could this be Epstein, Part II?

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, remains in federal custody having been denied bail on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The feds accuse Diddy of orchestrating coercive and abusive sexual encounters, or what prosecutors are referring to as “freak-offs,” at luxury hotels.

The indictment, which includes accusations of arson, bribery, kidnapping and obstruction of justice, centers on these “freak-offs,” which prosecutors describe as “elaborate and produced sex performances,” involving drugs and prostitutes.

And recordings.

Here’s where the nervousness comes in.

Diddy’s lawyer has confirmed that the music mogul is prepared to testify and “will tell every part of his story.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Prosecutors allege that participants in the “freak-offs” were coerced, with some requiring intravenous fluids to recover from the multi-day ordeals. The feds claim Diddy filmed the sessions and used the footage to blackmail participants into silence.

“Freak-off activity is the core of this case, and freak-offs are inherently dangerous,” said Emily A Johnson, one of the prosecutors.

A federal indictment alleges that Diddy abused, threatened and coerced women to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.”

The allegations go back to at least 2008, the indictment says.

When federal agents raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles earlier this year, they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube that were allegedly used during “freak-off” sessions.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Diddy’s lawyer has confirmed he’s prepared to testify in court, potentially exposing other high-profile figures in an effort to reduce his sentence. “I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand. I think he is very eager to tell his story. And I think he will tell every part… pic.twitter.com/ffaHBpqVcQ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 26, 2024

Help Wanted