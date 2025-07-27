Epstein, Epstein, Epstein; Now consider what July 2025 would have been like without Trump

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, July 26, 2025

This Epstein controversy has been obscuring the fact that this has been the greatest start to any presidency in history. And a remarkable past two weeks. And even a remarkable past 24 hours. Trump is hitting home runs.

Except for Epstein.

For once The New York Times quoted me correctly and accurately. The New York Times just featured a story on how Trump’s base and biggest MAGA media backers feel about the Epstein story.

They quoted Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon, Laura Loomer, Gen. Mike Flynn, Alex Jones, Roseanne Barr and yours truly.

The Times basically reported that TV and radio host Wayne Allyn Root wants Trump to release the Epstein files … but Root remains Trump’s biggest backer and recognizes all his remarkable success.

True and true.

I’m not alone. According to the latest CNN and Quinnipiac polls, Trump’s approval has gone up with Republican voters since the Epstein controversy. Trump’s approval in one poll rose from 86% to a remarkable 88%, and in the other from 87% to a stunning 90% approval.

So, it turns out while many in the MAGA movement want and expect Trump to release the Epstein files, it turns out the vast majority also acknowledge and recognize his remarkable one-in-a-billion achievements.

So, I’d like everyone who is still angry at President Trump over the Epstein decision to just think about what America would look like right now, and what your lives would look like right now, if Kamala Harris had been elected.

Think long and hard about this one. And then thank God for President Trump — with or without the response you want with the Epstein files.

If Trump had lost, and Kamala had won, here is what America would look like:

— Our nation might very well be in “climate change lockdown” right now.

— You might be stuck in a “15-minute city,” where you’d need permission from government to drive more than 15 minutes from your home.

— There’d be no “drill, baby, drill,” so your electric bill, gas bill and fuel for your car would all be at record levels. Inflation would be surging right now, destroying the great American middle class.

— There would be no “Big Beautiful Bill,” so we’d all be hit with the biggest tax increase in history. More money for Big Brother and less for you.

— Forget “no tax on tips” and “no tax on OT” and the new $6,000 extra tax deduction for seniors. Without Trump, they’d all be gone.

— Instead of 2 million new job gains for American-born citizens and a loss of 500,000 jobs for foreign-born citizens since Trump took over, we’d have the opposite. Corporations would have signs up saying “We Don’t Hire Americans.”

— You know the $15 trillion of investment President Trump just got for America from foreign governments? It would be gone. Who’d be dumb enough to invest in Kamala’s America? No one.

— Instead of most companies in America eliminating DEI, the entire economy would be based on DEI. White people — no jobs for you. But if you’re black or brown and lesbian with no qualifications, you’re the new CEO!

— We’d be experiencing massive censorship and banning of conservatives and critics of government. Free speech would be a thing of the past. Social media posts would result in SWAT teams invading your home to arrest you in front of your children for a tweet.

— Conservatives and MAGA patriots would be declared “domestic terrorists.”

— The odds are conservative talk radio and TV would be declared “hate speech” and taken off the airwaves.

— Boys winning championships and scholarships in girls’ sports would be celebrated and encouraged.

— So would transgender brainwashing in school, and transgender hiring, and transgenders in the military.

— Remember Rachel Levine and Sam Brinton — two butt-ugly guys wearing wigs, dresses and high heels? They’d be in control of your life.

— The untested, deadly, experimental COVID vaccine would be mandatory. The unvaccinated would be branded as pariahs, unable to live normal lives in America.

— Our border would be in ruins — we’d be witnessing a massive foreign invasion like no one has ever seen in world history, with tens of millions of illegal aliens waiting at the border to cross into America and bankrupt our country.

— We’d already be in World War III.

— And few young Americans would be willing to join a U.S. military infested with woke ideology, and transgenders in your foxhole. So, Democrats would already have a military draft reinstated, so Kamala could send your sons and daughters to the Russian front.

— America would be a one-party state with rigged elections for the rest of all time.

— And “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” would still be a hit.

Thank God for President Trump.

So, disagree with him on releasing the Epstein files all you want. I want them released, too.

But he’s still the G.O.A.T. The best we’ve ever had in my lifetime, and my educated guess says he’s also the best we’re ever going to get in the future.

And the alternative would have been the end of America; the end of freedom and free speech; the end of capitalism; the end of free and fair elections; and the end of YOU and me.

Are you still mad at Trump? Maybe a little, but you’ll get over it. Think about the alternative.

Now thank God for Trump.