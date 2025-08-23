Enough: WorldTribune.com counters Big Tech after years of suppression

by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2025 Real World News



WorldTribune.com, an independent news platform published by East West Services, Inc. since 1999, has formally issued cease-and-desist letters to both Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc. in response to years of sustained suppression of its editorial content and monetization streams.

In its letters, WorldTribune.com demanded an immediate halt to all undisclosed codes, algorithms, partnerships, and practices that have throttled the site’s reach across Google Search, Facebook, Gmail inboxing, and other critical platforms. These systemic barriers have caused steep declines in visibility, engagement, and revenue — damaging not just a company and its network of news professionals, but a tradition of independent journalism rooted in the principles of the American Free Press.

Despite Google’s reported shift away from reliance on third-party “fact-checkers” and other moderation reforms, WorldTribune.com’s AdSense revenues have plummeted by 87% since 2021. To date, no formal response has been received to the Feb. 6, 2025 cease-and-desist letter to Google, nor to a July 28 escalation email which reportedly prompted internal meetings at the tech giant. Meta has likewise remained silent.

WorldTribune.com has employed, collaborated with and published the work of only veteran professional journalists and editors throughout its more than 25 years of daily service to a U.S. and global readership.

The news platform’s Editor and Publisher, Robert Morton, holds an M.A. degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and has served as a correspondent and/or editor in New York, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C., including at The Washington Times and Newsmax. The senior editorial team includes journalists with credentials from The New York Post, the Chicago Tribune, Newsmax, the Washington Examiner, and other major media outlets.

The company is researching legal and extralegal strategies in consultation with its Advisory Board and a prestigious attorney with a national media law background and a proven track record. According to sources close to the matter, previous attorneys expressed concern — even fear — about challenging tech behemoths such as Google and Meta, whose market capitalizations rival the GDPs of countries like Australia and South Korea. In addition, both corporations have longstanding contracts and partnerships with U.S. federal agencies and defense contractors, raising critical concerns about the coordination of public and private censorship.

Robert Morton stated: “We are not a blog. We are not an outlet trafficking in rumor or outrage. We are a professional news organization dedicated to the truth, wherever it leads. What Google and Meta have done — silencing dissenting or independent journalism under the guise of algorithmic neutrality — undermines the very foundation of the American republic.”

WorldTribune.com reports that it is now actively organizing efforts to secure the financial resources required for executing a comprehensive legal strategy. The public is encouraged to follow developments and support press freedom initiatives through affiliated organizations.

The company intends to update readers on significant developments, legal filings, and responses as they occur.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.