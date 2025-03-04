Enough talk: Tariffs today hit Mexico, Canada, China

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2025 Real World News



Saying there is “no room left” for them to avoid tariffs via negotiations, President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed the 25% tariffs on imports to the U.S. from Mexico and Canada.

The tariffs are meant to put pressure on America’s neighbors stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Fox News on Tuesday (see below) that the administration has been in talks with Canada and Mexico and that Trump would announce a “compromise” deal on Wednesday that did not include a “pause” on tariffs.]

“Vast amounts of fentanyl have poured into our country from Mexico, and as you know, also from China, where it goes to Mexico and goes to Canada,” Trump said.

Trump added that tariffs will be used to prevent the U.S. from getting taken advantage of economically.

“It’s going to very costly for people to take advantage of this country. They can’t come in and steal our money, and steal our jobs, and take our factories, and take our businesses, and expect not to be punished. And they’re being punished by tariffs,” the president said.

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday accused Trump of starting a “dumb” trade war aimed at the “complete collapse” of the Canadian economy to make it easier for the United States to annex Canada.

Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports to Canada.

“We’ve been in tough spots before … but we have not only survived, we have emerged stronger than ever, because when it comes to defending our great nation, there is no price we all aren’t willing to pay, and today is no different,” said Trudeau, who will step down as prime minister after the ruling Liberal Party chooses a new leader on Sunday.

Addressing Trump directly, Trudeau said: “Even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.”

Trump shot back in a post to Truth Social:

Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%.

“I have determined that the PRC [People’s Republic of China] has not taken adequate steps to alleviate the illicit drug crisis through cooperative enforcement actions and that the crisis described in [this order] has not abated,” the executive order states.

Trump originally imposed additional 10% tariffs on existing Chinese import taxes, many of which were enacted during his first term and carried over into the Biden administration.

In addition to the tariffs set to take place this week, Trump has announced reciprocal tariffs to go into effect on April 2, implementing a tax on imports from countries that are doing the same to goods from the U.S.

Mexico has vowed to join Canada in imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Trump noted in another Truth Social post: “Canada doesn’t allow American Banks to do business in Canada, but their banks flood the American Market. Oh, that seems fair to me, doesn’t it?”

HOWARD LUTNICK BREAKING NEWS IN THE LAST HOUR. Trump will make some sort of a ‘compromise’ announcement tomorrow on tariffs with Canada and Mexico. Deal has been made.pic.twitter.com/fBs46PCFnU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 4, 2025

