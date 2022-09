End of an era: Reign of Queen Elizabeth II spanned 15 prime ministers

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II saw 15 British prime ministers come and go, from Winston Churchill to Margaret Thatcher to Boris Johnson to Liz Truss.

She broke royal protocol to attend the funeral of the first, Churchill, who was a commoner. The late Princess Diana was related to Churchill.

The bloodline of the current royal family covers 37 generations and goes back to the 9th century. With the death of his mother, Prince Charles has finally become king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms.

Former President Donald Trump released the following statement:

Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her! Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.

President Trump remembers Queen Elizabeth II: “She was an incredible person and it’s a very sad day… We had a good chemistry… I sat next to the Queen and spoke to her all night. Her mind was so sharp. To be with her was something very special”pic.twitter.com/Cp3hhOewib — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 8, 2022

