Employees fired for calling 911 after looting at Lululemon store

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 29, 2023

Two employees at a Lululemon store in Peachtree City, Georgia were fired for calling police to report looters at the store. Welcome to the new normal, courtesy of the George Soros perversion of the Ten Commandments which apparently includes: “Thou shalt steal.”

Sales associate Rachel Rogers and assistant manager Jennifer Ferguson called 911 after the same group of looters attacked the store for the fourth or fifth time, making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise from the store just south of Atlanta.

“All of a sudden we see some gentlemen run into the store in masks and hoodies,” Ferguson said, “They swiped until they couldn’t hold any more product and ran out the door.”

Rogers and Ferguson were fired for running afoul of a company policy that has a “zero tolerance” for calling 911, PJ Media reported on May 27.

“We are not supposed to get in the way. You kind of clear a path for whatever they’re going to do,” Ferguson said, “And then, after it’s over, you scan a QR code. And that’s that. We’ve been told not to put it in any notes, because that might scare other people. We’re not supposed to call the police, not really supposed to talk about it.”

The same group of looters hit another Lululemon store in the area the next day and were caught.

Ferguson’s husband James described the fallout his wife and Rogers were subjected to:

“So, this crew is in jail. Partly because of the courageous and brave actions of Jenn and the other employee.

“This is where my blood begins to boil. These are two exemplary employees, both leaders and looking to advance within the company. And what was their reward? They were immediately terminated without mention of severance or any financial consideration. Then, as the two terminated employees compared notes on their zoom call experiences, it comes out that the Regional Manager for Lululemon openly questioned why they would call the police. Stating that it would ‘look bad for Lululemon to be the company calling the police.’ Are you kidding me? These ladies are heroes of sorts. They did what we all HOPE we could do in a similar situation. They were brave and courageous and honest and good citizens.”

Retail businesses in big city America “have apparently decided to accept the huge losses in merchandise taken by organized gangs who have woken up to the fact that no one really wants to arrest and prosecute them. ‘Shoplifting’ or felony theft are ‘victimless crimes,’ we’re told,” Rick Moran wrote for PJ Media.

Moran continued: “The brazenness of these criminals is matched in intensity by the stupidity and fear of management. Metro Atlanta will become more and more like San Francisco and Portland — and all other major cities — because they refused to learn the lessons of big cities in the 1980s and ’90s. ‘Broken windows’ lead to a broken society.”

