Elonl Musk vows to destroy ‘woke mind virus’ that turned his son trans

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers

Elon Musk said that he was “tricked” into believing that his son would commit suicide if he was not given puberty blockers to transition to female.

Elon Musk

Now, Musk is vowing to destroy the “woke mind virus” that essentially “killed” his son Xavier.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for [giving my son Xavier puberty blockers],” Musk said in an interview with Jordan Peterson. “I was essentially told my son Xavier would commit suicide [if I didn’t].”

In 2022, at the age of 18 in California, Musk’s son filed to change his name to “Vivian Jenna Wilson.”

Xavier listed the reason for the name change as:

“Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk said of his son’s transition: “It’s incredibly evil. People who promote this should go to prison.”

“I was tricked into doing this and it wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs,” he said.

“I lost my son, essentially,” Musk added. “They call it deadnaming for a reason … my son Xavier is dead. Killed by the woke mind virus.”

(See Musk’s full interview with Peterson here.)

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Your Choice

  , ,

Elonl Musk vows to destroy ‘woke mind virus’ that turned his son trans added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →