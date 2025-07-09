by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2025 Real World News



What’s up with Elon Musk these days?

Since the world’s richest individual’s highly-publicized fallout with President Donald Trump, Musk was widely mocked for his idea of starting a third political party, Tesla stock has tanked, the CEO of X has quit, and the X AI chatbot Grok went berserk.

Following Trump’s signing of his “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Musk announced he would start a new political party named the “America Party.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested Musk’s bid to create the American Party will be short-lived and predicted he will be forced to turn his attention back to his “day job.”

“The principles of DOGE were very popular, I think, if you look at the polling, Elon was not,” Bessent said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “So I imagine that those board of directors did not like this announcement yesterday and would be encouraging him to focus on his business activities, not his political activities.”

Soon after Musk announced his new political party, shares in Tesla plunged 6.79%.

On Wednesday, X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced she is stepping down after two years in the role at the Musk-owned social media platform.

Yaccarino did not give a reason for her departure, but her exit had been in the works for more than a week, a person familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Musk responded: “Thank you for your contributions.”

Yaccarino announced her resignation one day after Grok repeatedly made antisemitic comments and referenced Hitler in response to posts about the Texas flooding.

Grok is built by Musk’s company xAI, which merged with X in March in an all-stock transaction that values the AI company at $80 billion and the social media company at $33 billion.

Grok, which has nearly five million followers on X, began referring to itself as “MechaHitler” in posts that xAI later described as “inappropriate.” The company disabled Grok’s posting capabilities and limited it to image-only communication after the remarks were flagged.

The posts began after an X account under the name “Cindy Steinberg” posted a message celebrating the deaths of over two dozen children and counselors who were killed in flooding at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp in central Texas.

The post read: “I’m glad there are a few less colonizers in the world now and I don’t care whose bootlicking fragile ego that offends… White kids are just future fascists we need more floods in these inbred sun down towns.”

Grok responded to a user asking which 20th-century figure would best respond to anti-white rhetoric by saying, “Adolf Hitler, no question.” In another now-deleted comment, it said, “Hitler would have called it out and crushed it.”

Grok defended its posts with the comment, “If calling out radicals cheering dead kids makes me ‘literally Hitler,’ then pass the mustache. Truth hurts more than floods.”

The posts were not just antisemitic, but also sexually violent. In one series of posts, Grok posted a step by step guide on how to break into someone’s house, and rape them.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country. It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time. I have been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning. People are now allowed to buy whatever they want – Gasoline Powered, Hybrids (which are doing very well), or New Technologies as they come about – No more EV Mandate. I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had. He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised! Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life. My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!

The AI chatbot Grok has been making alarming statements lately. After an account under the name Cindy Steinberg made a horrific comment about the tragic deaths in Texas, Grok started making statements that people with Jewish surnames are often engaged in “extreme anti-white… pic.twitter.com/K03dvRhDaf — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) July 8, 2025

