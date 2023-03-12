Elon Musk: ‘Free Jacob Chansley’; Trump-J6 Prison choir song tops charts

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2023

New video shows Jacob Chansley at the doors of the U.S. Capitol reading President Donald Trump’s tweet telling protesters on Jan. 6, 2021 to peacefully disperse.

The new video, combined with video revealed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson which showed the so-called “QAnon Shaman” being escorted by police inside the Capitol, far from the violent offender Democrats made him out to be, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said it’s time to set Chansley free.

“Free Jacob Chansley,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

After a responding tweet said Musk is part of the “MAGA movement,” Musk responded:

“I’m not part of MAGA, but I do believe in fairness of justice. Chansley was falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence. But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other video shows him calmly walking in the Capitol building, being escorted by officers and then thanking the officers.”

In November, Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release for what prosecutors said was his role in the Jan. 6 “riot.”

Free Jacob Chansley https://t.co/8BbeXF2Fye — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the song “Justice For All,” which features former President Donald Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance while the ensemble known as the “J6 Prison Choir” sings “The Star-Spangled Banner,” has skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes charts.

The song, a tribute to the men and women who are all currently incarcerated over their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 protests, beat out other songs by performers such as Miley Cyrus and Tim McGraw.

“The tune was recorded several weeks ago at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in South Florida, the source further claimed, with the Jan. 6 defendant portion reportedly recorded through a jailhouse phone,” Newsmax reported.

The reported purpose of the song is to raise money for the incarcerated men and women’s defense.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with the campaign,” a Trump campaign adviser confirmed to CNN.

“Justice for All” — A Recording by President Donald J. Trump and the J6 Prison Choir ALL PROCEEDS go to help the families of J6 prisoners 🙏🏼🇺🇸https://t.co/Xaovy8U3Uf pic.twitter.com/eX6EJBHPB3 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 10, 2023

