Elon Musk accepts Venezuelan dictator Maduro’s challenge to a fight

July 31, 2024

Elon Musk posted to X that he has accepted Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro’s challenge to a fight.

Maduro made the challenge on national television after Musk alleged that Sunday’s presidential election in which Maduro claimed a third six-year term was fraudulent.

“Maduro, leave! Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. The data announce a crushing victory of the opposition, and the world is waiting for you to recognize the defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death,” Musk wrote in a post to X.

Exit polls and preliminary poll tallies suggested an overwhelming victory for opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez — the only legitimate opposition candidate allowed to be on the ballot — against the ruling dictator. The Venezuelan opposition immediately contested the “official” results, claiming that Gonzalez defeated Maduro by a roughly 40-percent vote difference.

Just after midnight Monday, six hours after polling stations were supposed to close, the regime-controlled National Electoral Council declared that Maduro would extend his 11-year rule into the next decade. The council said that Maduro had won 51.2% of the vote, compared to 44.2% of the vote for Gonzalez.

Maduro said: “Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk. Do you want to fight? Let’s do it. Elon Musk, I’m ready.”

He continued: “I’m not afraid of you, Elon Musk. Let’s fight, wherever you want.”

By Wednesday afternoon, as news of Maduro’s challenge against Musk spread online, the X CEO responded to a tweet about the confrontation, simply writing, “I accept.”

