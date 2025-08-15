Elite Virginia school district defies DOE; Still allows boys on girls’ teams and in girls’ restrooms

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2025 Real World News



Public schools in what is America’s wealthiest county have vowed to continue allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports and to use girls’ restrooms.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) is endangering its federal funding by ignoring a Department of Education order for the second time in four months to rescind its affirmation of gender identity over sex pertaining to “intimate facilities” and sports and define “male” and “female” by biology in Title IX-related practices.

At its most recent meeting, the school board on Aug. 12 voted 6-3 to reject the Trump Administration’s Aug. 15 deadline to comply with Title IX.

LCPS is using “tax dollars to violate the law and push ideology” as students’ academic scores decline, “all to fight over bathroom and locker room access for 0.01% of our more than 80,000 students,” said Deana Griffiths, one of the three no votes with Lauren Shernoff and Kari LaBell.

LaBell said she was “very worried and disappointed” by the vote. “Not only are we denying the Department of Education and the Office of Civil Rights, but we are continuing to leave many of our students with a bathroom policy that makes them feel disrespected and abandoned.”

“The only trans policy you don’t promote is transparency,” one parent testified among the dozens who lined up for public comment, WJLA.com reported.

“The bathroom/locker room policies in Loudoun County and elsewhere in NOVA [northern Virginia] will be dead and buried by this time next year,” predicted America First Legal senior adviser Ian Prior.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares, both Republicans, announced an investigation into LCPS for its allegedly retaliatory Title IX investigation into three boys who objected to sharing a locker room with a girl who identifies as a boy and recorded the boys as they entered their own locker room.

Miyares referred the district to the feds after his investigation also found “persistent reports that LCPS and the School Board take adverse and potentially unlawful action against parents, teachers, and public speakers.”

Meanwhile, Youngkin instructed state police to conduct a criminal investigation into nearby Fairfax County Public Schools, in the fifth-wealthiest county in America, based on allegations that school officials may have arranged and used taxpayer money for minors to get abortions without parental notification.

