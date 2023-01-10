Elections have consequences: Schiff, Swalwell, Ilhan Omar booted from committees

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2023

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said he was making good on Republicans’ vow to remove Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar from their high profile committee assignments.

Schiff and Swalwell were set to be booted off the Intelligence Committee while Omar was to be removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Republicans had warned that Democrats would regret down the road deciding to dictate who serves on what committees.

Last year, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi stripped GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from their committee assignments.

Under usual precedent, Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries would name the assignments to the respective committees and McCarthy would approve.

“Remember, this is what Nancy Pelosi – this is the type of Congress she wanted to have,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News. “Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance. Schiff has lied too many times to the American public. He should not be on Intel.”

McCarthy, as Speaker, can unilaterally block Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the Intel panel, but the House will need to act in full against Omar serving on Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Republicans will place Greene and Gosar to committees and Democrats can’t do anything to stop it.

It’s expected that McCarthy will place Greene on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, among other potential assignments.

Gosar said “They promised me that if I wanted to stay on Natural Resources and Oversight, I could stay.”

