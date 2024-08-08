Election year metrics: Gun sales up, Trump holding lead in polls

by WorldTribune Staff, August 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The combination of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and the anointing of Kamala Harris, who chose leftist gun-grabber Tim Walz as her running mate, has led to an increase in gun sales, industry insiders say.

While still high historically, gun sales month over month had slowed for nearly a year until the attempt on Trump’s life on July 13 and elevation of Harris, who the NRA said “poses the gravest threat” to Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

“Business picked up a few percentage points at the end of July into early August, and I think we can thank Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party for that,” Justin Anderson, marketing director for Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, North Carolina, told Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard.

“This is the picture now emerging in the minds of many of our customers. They’re scared and getting more scared by the day as they watch the (Democrat) party array its forces for a no-holds-barred battle. They appear ready to do whatever it takes to consolidate power. If they do, as Kamala has plainly said in the past, they’ll be coming for your guns,” Miller Matthew Miller, the CEO of the popular online seller sites CashForArms.com and FirearmLand.com, told Bedard.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported that July sales were over 1 million, marking five straight years of consecutive monthly sales of over 1 million. The group estimated sales over those five years of 86,410,889 firearms.

Before the Trump shooting and the elevation of Harris to Democrat presidential candidate, gun sellers and buyers had told Bedard they didn’t expect politics to play a big role in sales this year.

“But that has changed dramatically,” Bedard noted.

“While the incident itself triggered widespread anger, we saw relative calm in the days that followed, thanks to an uplifting and unifying Republican National Convention. Since that time, however, our customers have grown more and more suspicious about what took place that day,” Miller told Bedard.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s flagrant stonewalling and lack of transparency smells like a cover-up. People watch cellphone videos of the shooter moving freely on the rooftop in plain sight of dozens of untrained civilians, they hear from local law enforcement that Secret Service has never conferred with them, they learn that requests for additional resources were denied, they witness all of this and simply cannot believe the Secret Service is this inept,” Miller added.

Meanwhile, new polls by CNBC and Rasmussen Reports give Trump an edge over Harris.

The CNBC poll hasTrump up by 2 points, 48%-46%.

In that survey, Trump leads Harris 2-to-1 on who would handle the economy better. There has been a swing to Trump among millennials and Generation X voters.

In the Rasmussen Reports poll, Trump has maintained his lead, 49%-44%, in a head-to-head contest.

The big change in that survey is the apparent shift of support from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Trump. A week earlier, Trump led Harris by just 1 point in the six-way matchup, while Kennedy was at 5%. Now, Kennedy is at 3%, and Trump leads Harris in that multi-candidate lineup 49%-44%.

Never, ever give up your guns or this is what your future will inevitably look like. Whenever a politician talks about taking them away, know that they’re exactly the type of person who would do what you see here. https://t.co/bLIXhQu23y — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) July 30, 2024

