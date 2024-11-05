Election security update: Georgia Supreme Court rules ballots can’t be counted after Election Day

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday ruled that ballots can only be counted if they arrive by Election Day.

The court sided with the Republicans in a dispute regarding over 3,000 absentee ballots in Cobb County.

A lower court had previously extended the deadline for absentee ballots in the suburban county.

The Court ordered that consistent with Georgia Code Section 21-2-386, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration may only count absentee ballots received by the statutory deadline of 7 p.m. local time on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day or three days later.

Under the Supreme Court’s order, the Cobb County election board must maintain strict protocols for handling any affected voters’ ballots received after the deadline. These ballots must be stored in secure, sealed containers separate from other voted ballots, and cannot be destroyed until further notice from the court.

Meanwhile, issues with voting machines and other election security issues are being reported nationwide.

In Apache County, Arizona, a social media post by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said voters were reportedly being turned away from the polls on Tuesday because voting machines were down.

Nygren said those who may be turned away should ask for a provisional ballot and bring a photo ID to vote.

In Northville, Michigan, voting was temporarily suspended at one of the city’s two voting precincts following a reported gas leak.

Hometown Life reported, citing Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull, that crews working on the playground at Old Village School hit a gas line, releasing vapors that prompted an evacuation of the community center at 303 W. Main Street, where Precinct #1 is housed.

City workers relocated the ballot box and other necessary equipment to the city’s Precinct #2 at Hillside Middle School, 775 N. Center St., with a police escort.

Turnbull emphasized the importance of protecting the ballot box during the transition: “I know they were moving the ballot box with the police escort because it’s a very sacred thing. Nobody can mess with that ballot box.”

Voting resumed shortly after 1 p.m. the city said on its Facebook page, with both precincts operating from Hillside Middle School.

In Pennsylvania, issues were reported with voting machines in Bedoford and Cambira counties on Tuesday. Donald Trump won both counties in 2016 and 2020.

Bedford experienced a limited issue with opening Dominion machines for voting, which was resolved quickly, county officials said.

The Pennsylvania Department of State said that it is in contact with officials in Cambria County to resolve the technical issues.

“Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning,” the department wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election.”

The software glitch led county election officials to extend voting hours to 10 p.m.

The Office of County Commissioners stated : “No one should be turned away from the polls if they wish to cast their vote.”

In Philadelphia, James O’Keefe released a video showing officials from the City Commissioners’ Office telling noncitizens they could vote:

Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office Tells Non-Citizens They Can Vote if They Are Philly Residents; NGO ‘Ceiba’ Across the Street Sends Non-Citizen Voter with an ‘ITIN’ pic.twitter.com/NhuEEIWV7V — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2024

It is now officially ELECTION DAY! This will be the most important day in American History. Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long! I need you to deliver your vote no matter how long it takes.… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2024

Support American Journalism

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future