Election interference? FBI data shows ‘historic’ decline in violent crime

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2024



The FBI on June 10 released statistics which show that murder rates in the U.S. appeared to have fallen by 26.4%, rapes decreased by 25.7%, robberies dropped by 17.8%, aggravated assault dropped by 12.5%, and crime overall decreased by 15.2% so far in 2024 compared to a year ago.

Is that right? Or is what critics say is an increasingly politicized FBI engaging in election interference?

Retired New York Police Department (NYPD) inspector Paul Mauro, in a June 12 appearance on Fox News’s “Jesse Watters Primetime”, said the data reported by the FBI can’t be trusted because major Democrat-run cities are not reporting spikes in crime to the feds.

“Alright, so let’s just break it out in a very simple way just from the get-go. 40% of the nation’s police departments don’t report up to the FBI with their crime numbers. What a coincidence. Let’s do the roll call — New York, LA, Chicago, Baltimore, Washington, D.C. which is federal itself — they don’t report to the FBI. So consequently, what do they all have in common?” Mauro questioned.

“They are all big blue cities that have high crime rates and those numbers are not going into the UCR — that’s what they’re called — FBI UCR crime reports. Furthermore, the FBI has a habit of trying to extrapolate those numbers, alright? Nothing is more dull than statistics but it’s interesting when they do. For instance, this quarter when Joe Biden is claiming violent crime is down, he’s focusing on murders, murders are down the lowest rate, going down etc. Okay.”

“The NYPD and the FBI murder numbers for this year are different by 44%. And what an accident, it looks like the New York City number is a little bit higher than the FBI is telling you. By the way, they use the same definition so it’s not like the devil is in the details, it’s the same murder definition, they’re off by 44%. You can’t trust these numbers and just consider this, the videos you just showed, most of what you just showed would not be captured in any of the crime numbers that were here,” Mauro said.

Watters asked why the clips he had shown — including incidents such as a knife attack against an officer and shootout in a residential neighborhood — wouldn’t be classified within the data collected by the FBI.

“Yeah, they probably got that as a — but for instance, in New York for instance you gotta hit somebody with that for it to be a shooting incident,” Mauro responded.

“Wait I can empty my clip, but if I miss, they don’t count that?” Watters questioned.

“Yeah, that’s right. And look, the bottom line is, quality of life is not captured in any of the FBI numbers and if you live in a blue city, walk outside and use your eyes. By the way, what would the arrests be for those people who are yelling about Jews on the train? Where are the hate crimes? Where are the FBI hate crimes task force and all these other – none of that gets captured,” Mauro said.

