Election-eve retrospective on Biden ‘justice’: Hunter skated, political foes hit with ‘blatant lawfare’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2024



The Biden-Harris swamp may be on the precipice of being flushed, but the damage that team has done to its political foes, while protecting friends and family, is monumental.

As a New York Post editorial concluded on Nov. 3:

“Biden & Co. have no principles beyond the one famously articulated by Peruvian caudillo Gen. Oscar Benavides.”

“For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.”

“The lawfare against Trump has become so blatantly partisan it’s astonished even left-wing observers,” the Post added.

Democrats who go against the team are also being stung.

Just ask New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The Democrat mayor did not hold back in his criticism of Biden-Harris immigration policies that have devastated New York City.

The Department of Justice announced in September that it indicted Adams on bribery, campaign finance, and conspiracy offenses.

“This kind of banana-republic stunt is 100% characteristic of the Biden administration,” the Post noted. “After all, these are the same people who turned the Justice Department into a purely political entity, with Attorney General Merrick Garland proving to be a supine Dem hack.”

The Biden-Harris DOJ punishes enemies “like parents who dared to protest at school boards over woke policies and conservative Catholics,” the editorial said. “They reward friends and family, like Hunter Biden — slow-walking his prosecution and offering a plea deal so insane it ended up backfiring.”

Hunter Biden awaits sentencing after being convicted Sept. 5, 2024 on three felony and six misdemeanor tax charges. Meanwhile the Bidens successfully avoided investigations of much more serious charges including Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations.

As its reward for documenting those and other violations of law based on evidence in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, the private Marco Polo research group has been subjected to financially punitive lawfare by the Biden network.

(See WorldTribune.com‘s FOR THE RECORD coverage of the Hunter Biden record.)

The Post continued: “The FBI recently tried to hide a massive upward revision of 2022 crime stats very clearly to help Kamala Harris win the election; the trickery was (happily) spotted by eagle-eyed observers.

“The White House has so little respect for the law it published an inaccurate version of recent remarks from Biden as damage control for his recent ‘Trump backers are garbage’ gaffe and drew a rebuke from the hardworking folks who keep legally mandated written records of the president’s speeches.

“That’s a possible violation of the Presidential Records Act — the same law Justice is going after Biden’s main political rival Donald Trump for breaking.”

