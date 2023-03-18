Editorial: The art of patriotic protest in the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021

by WorldTribune , March 18, 2023

Following the January 6, 2021 protests in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Justice effectively outlawed protest and free speech by Americans supporting President Donald J. Trump’s populist revolution.

This tyranny was and is enabled by the political-media-corporate-academic ruling class.

Slaves in communist societies don’t have many options but freedom is part of the God-given DNA of all, Americans in particular.

We are indeed now living in the midst of a communist takeover, but Americans still have abundant freedoms. So what can be done?

Show the flag . One does not have to be an American to display the American flag. It is a universal symbol of ideals whose time has come not only in the USA but in North Korea, communist China, Brazil and in every corner of the world.

. One does not have to be an American to display the American flag. It is a universal symbol of ideals whose time has come not only in the USA but in North Korea, communist China, Brazil and in every corner of the world. Question authority . For starters, one should do so in his or her own mind. And teach children to do so as well. The minority of “minders” claiming to know what is best need not confiscate the Free Will of any individual. After getting one’s thinking straight, speak up. Yes, there may be a price to pay but it’s worth recalling that life is short while eternal life is not. As Patrick Henry said on March 23, 1775, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

. There is nothing new under the sun. The “god of this world” [II Corinthians 4:4] deceived humanity in the beginning and the battle to actualize the Lord’s Prayer (“Thy Kingdom come, They will be done on Earth as it is in heaven”) has been ongoing down through the ages. Available evidence shows that outlawing the Ten Commandments and banishing Judeo Christian values has not really been “progressive”. Ignore the tyrants and take positive action. Don’t donate to or support candidates who won’t question the voting systems that may well have engineered their “election”. Don’t tolerate corporate media. Support truly independent alternative media (many “conservative news outlets” are subsidized by oligarchs like the Koch Brothers and thus deprive the public of need to know news about election security and Covid truth). Support the “Parallel Economy” of businesses not controlled by “woke” monopolies and activist board members. Pray for those who need and deserve Heaven’s support and act accordingly.