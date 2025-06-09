Editor: Expose L.A. mayor’s Marxist roots that still inform her worldview

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2025 Real World News



The following was posted to social media by Jack Posobiec, editor of Human Events.

As I argued in Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them), communist revolutions are not about building better societies but about tearing down civilization itself.

Driven by envy and a rejection of human flourishing, these “unhumans” exploit grievances to sow chaos, using culture, institutions, and even violence to dismantle order.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, with her deep ties to Cuban Marxism, embodies this destructive impulse, and her actions — or inaction — during the recent wildfires ravaging Los Angeles reflect a communist desire to destabilize American cities.

Bass’s political origins trace back to the Venceremos Brigade, a Marxist front group funded by Fidel Castro’s regime to subvert American democracy. In the 1970s, Bass was not a casual participant but a leader of the Brigade’s Southern California operations, making at least eight trips to Cuba, where she was exposed to revolutionary indoctrination. Congressional testimony from that era, including a 1972 House hearing, revealed that Brigade members were vetted by Cuban intelligence and trained in guerrilla tactics, including bomb-making, to radicalize young Americans against their own country. Bass’s repeated visits and her 2016 eulogy of Castro as “Comandante en Jefe” — a term of reverence for a brutal dictator — suggest an enduring sympathy for this ideology, despite her later claims of moderation.

In Unhumans, I describe how communists exploit crises to advance their agenda, often allowing or encouraging destruction to weaken societal structures. Bass’s handling of the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires fits this pattern. While the city burned, she was in Ghana attending the inauguration of a Marxist-Leninist leader, prioritizing ideological alliances over her constituents’ safety.

Her administration’s $17.5 million cut to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s budget, coupled with her focus on divisive issues like sanctuary city policies and DEI initiatives, left the city ill-prepared for the disaster. Critics, including President Trump, have publicly called out her mismanagement, noting that 27 lives were lost as the fires spread unchecked. This neglect is not mere incompetence; it aligns with the communist tactic of letting chaos erode public trust and infrastructure.

Bass’s Cuban Marxist background provides the lens to understand her actions. The Venceremos Brigade, as documented by the FBI in 1976, aimed to recruit Americans who could eventually hold positions of influence, providing Castro’s regime access to political and economic intelligence. Bass’s rise to mayor of a major American city fulfills this vision. Her tolerance for urban decay—whether through unchecked homelessness, sanctuary policies, or now the literal burning of Los Angeles—mirrors the communist strategy of destabilizing cities to pave the way for revolutionary change. As I argue in Unhumans, this is not about reform but about destruction for its own sake.

To crush this unhuman agenda, we must expose figures like Bass and hold them accountable. Her Marxist roots, far from being a youthful indiscretion, inform a worldview that sees American cities as battlegrounds to be sacrificed. Los Angeles deserves leadership that prioritizes its people over ideology.

The fight against communism begins with recognizing its agents and rejecting their vision of ruin.

Revive the American Free Press!