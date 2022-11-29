During deposition, fully vaxxed Fauci asked court reporter to put on mask after she sneezed

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2022

Anthony Fauci signaled just how much confidence he has in the Covid vaccines during a recent deposition regarding his alleged collusion with Big Tech during his time as White House Covid adviser.

The allegedly vaxxed and boosted Fauci asked a court reporter who had sneezed during the proceedings to put on a mask, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

Landry, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and their legal teams interviewed Fauci under oath last week as part of their lawsuit against the Biden administration. The AGs have accused top-ranking government officials of working with Twitter, YouTube, and Meta, which owns Facebook, “under the guise of combating misinformation” in order to censor viewpoints on Covid that went against Team Biden’s narrative.

Landry said that Fauci seemed to “not have a tremendous amount of confidence in his vaccine,” since he asked the court reporter to mask up after she sneezed.

“I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is a guy who just got off the podium yesterday at the White House, reminding everybody to be boosted, so that they can be vaccinated, so that they can avoid COVID,’ ” Landry said. “It was remarkable to see, you know, having the young lady sit next to him for… hours, and she literally sneezed and like, he almost came out of his chair.”

In what reportedly was his last time commenting as White House Covid czar, Fauci on Nov. 22 urged all Americans to get vaxxed and boosted.

“Please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community,” Fauci said on Nov. 22.

Landry said Americans are “going to be shocked” when they learn how little Fauci could recall during last week’s deposition about “some of the most important actions and discussions” when he was chief medical adviser during the pandemic.

“I think that the public is going to be shocked as to how much Dr. Fauci can’t recall some of the most important actions and discussions that he had at the time, when the pandemic was on our shores,” Landry said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “It is certainly disturbing. And calls into question, you know, his overall mental capability to remember certain key details.”

Landry said he couldn’t currently speak to specific details of the hours-long deposition, as the transcript is under seal by court order.

“What I will tell you is that this is just part and parcel of a bigger legal strategy that we believe ultimately will lead to a successful court case, probably one of the most important First Amendment cases in modern times,” Landry said. “What we have in front of us is government actors then co-opting and coercing and colluding with private corporations – under which Americans utilize these corporations, these platforms, as basically a virtual public square – and having the government censor American speech.”

