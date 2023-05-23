Durham report: Brennan briefed Obama, moved quickly to protect Clinton’s Russia strategy

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2023

Former CIA Director John Brennan and other top intelligence brass were well aware that “Russian collusion” was concocted by Hillary Clinton’s team during the 2016 presidential election, but moved quickly to protect its origins and get it into the hands of investigators, according to Special Counsel John Durham.

Durham’s final report, which names all of the major players in the scheme yet took no action against them, said that, in late July 2016, the intelligence community received intelligence that Clinton planned to “vilify” Trump by linking him to Russia to distract from her private server scandal.

The intelligence was so “significant” that Brennan reported on it to President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden and others at the White House on July 28, 2016, just days after receiving it.

The next morning, on July 29, 2016, Brennan briefed FBI Director James Comey on the White House meeting. After speaking with Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, he and other CIA officials tried to limit the spread of the Clinton plan intelligence, Durham’s report said.

Durham wrote:

“Immediately after communicating with the President, Comey, and Clapper to discuss relevant intelligence, Director Brennan and other agency officials took steps to ensure that dissemination of intelligence related to Russia’s election interference efforts, including the Clinton Plan intelligence, would be limited to protect sensitive information and prevent leaks.

“Brennan stated that the inter-agency Fusion Cell, a team to synthesize and analyze pertinent intelligence on Russian malign influence activities related to the presidential election, was put in motion after his meeting with President Obama on July 28th. Email traffic and witness interviews conducted by the Office reflect that at least some CIA personnel believed that the Clinton Plan intelligence led to the decision being made to set up the Fusion Cell.”

Despite having this intelligence, the FBI launched the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into the Trump campaign, which then morphed into a special counsel investigation.

Clinton’s involvement in the hoax remained unknown to the public until October 2017, when it was revealed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes who uncovered Clinton’s involvement in creating the “pee dossier” that claimed collusion between Trump and Russia.

Meanwhile, a House committee found that, after perpetuating the Trump-Russia collusion hoax through 2019, Brennan and Clapper orchestrated a new scheme to help Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race by claiming the New York Post’s bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

According to the recently released report by the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Brennan and Clapper were intimately involved in crafting a statement for the public suggesting that the Post’s story was Russian disinformation just weeks before the 2020 election.

The committee’s report revealed that then-Biden campaign adviser Antony Blinken had contacted former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell after the Post’s story broke. Morell testified to the committee that Blinken’s call triggered him to write a statement suggesting the story was Russian disinformation even though there was no evidence of that.

Morell then reached out to other former intelligence officials, including Brennan and Clapper, to get them to sign the statement to give it more “power.”

Ultimately, 51 former intelligence officials signed on to the statement, which was then shopped to media outlets with the guidance of the Biden campaign. After the Washington Post and the Associated Press did not bite, Politico‘s Natasha Bertrand published the statement, giving Biden a talking point during a debate with Trump to claim the story was Russian disinformation.

Miranda Devine, who along with Breitbart News’ Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris revealed the existence of the Hunter Biden laptop for the Post, said recently on Fox News, “This is something for the next Republican president to urgently clean out FBI, CIA, these deep state security agencies. They are a clear and present danger to American citizens. They have turned the weapons that were used against our enemies overseas — they have now turned them on Americans.”

Everyone owes Trump an apology. pic.twitter.com/36XCakfyIq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2022

