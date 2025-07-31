Durham documents revealed alleged Soros-Hillary direct role in Russia-Trump fiction

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2025 Real World News



Hillary Clinton and George Soros were directly involved in the “long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump” which became the Russiagate scandal, according to the newly declassified annex of special counsel John Durham’s report on the origins of the hoax.

The annex was compiled from memos and emails from the Obama Administration in the lead-up to Election Day that laid out “confidential conversations” between leaders of the Democratic National Committee — including then-Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz — and leftist globalist George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

The Trump-Russia plot, according to the documents, was the brainchild of the Clinton campaign’s then-foreign policy adviser Julianne Smith and included “raising the theme of ‘Putin’s support for Trump’ ” and “subsequently steering public opinion toward the notion that it needs to equate” the Russian leader’s political influence campaign with actual hacking of election infrastructure.

Smith would go on to serve as Joe Biden’s ambassador to NATO. “I don’t have any comment,” she told the New York Post when reached by phone Thursday.

Hillary Clinton signed off on the plan to “smear” then-candidate Donald Trump with false claims of Russian collusion and distract from her own mounting email scandal during the 2016 presidential election campaign, the documents show.

Open Society Foundations senior vice president Leonard Benardo was looped in on the scheme and laid out its intended effect in a series of emails in late July 2016.

“Julie [sic] says it will be a long-term affair to demonize Putin and Trump,” Benardo was quoted as writing July 25, 2016. “Now it is good for a post-convention bounce. Later the FBI will put more oil into the fire.”

On July 27, 2016, Benardo wrote: “HRC approved Julia’s idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections. That should distract people from her own missing email, especially if the affair goes to the Olympic level,” an apparent reference to revelations of a massive state-sponsored doping campaign by Russia following the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

“The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue,” Benardo added. “In absence of direct evidence, Crowdstrike and ThreatConnect will supply the media, and GRU [Russia’s foreign intelligence arm] will hopefully carry on to give more facts.”

Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s Trump–Russia investigation, was opened soon after, on July 31, 2016.

The appendix reveals that Durham’s team interviewed numerous FBI personnel involved in the Crossfire Hurricane probe. Durham said those he interviewed believed the Benardo emails to be “likely authentic.”

Communications the Durham team reviewed additionally supported that the Clinton campaign allegedly had been engaged in a plan to tie Trump to Russia, and that the campaign wanted or expected the office of the vice president, the FBI or other parts of the intelligence community, such as the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research (INR), to aid that effort.

“The Office’s best assessment is that the … emails that purport to be from Benardo were ultimately a composite of several emails that were obtained through Russian intelligence hacking of the U.S.-based Think Tanks, including the Open Society Foundations, the Carnegie Endowment, and others,” the Durham annex states.

{The 24-page annex, released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Thursday, can be viewed here.}

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted of the new revelations:

“Everything that is coming out on Russiagate is a criminal act. Every single piece of it. And criminal acts require criminal prosecutions.

“It is clear that members of the United States government entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Hillary Clinton campaign to interfere in the 2016 election and later the incoming Trump Admin.

“The only term for this is seditious conspiracy.

“The plan was always to demonize Russia in order to get a proxy war started. When it didn’t happen under Hillary, they got it under Biden.”

“In absence of direct evidence, Crowdstrike and ThreatConnect will supply the media” Crowdstrike isn’t an IT firm, it’s a Democrat Party protection racket, caught running interference for Hillary while cosplaying as cybersecurity experts. Burn it all down and salt the earth. pic.twitter.com/FIITFxi5t7 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 31, 2025

