Dropping like flies: Sudden, historic decline in life expectancy can’t be denied, doctor says

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2022

The canary in the coal mine for the historic drop in life expectancy since the rollout of Covid vaccines includes the several hundred athletes dropping dead despite 80% having no symptoms or family history of heart disease, an American physician said.

“The historic life expectancy drop can no longer be denied,” Dr. Joseph Mercola wrote in a Sept. 15 analysis on substack.com.

“Across the world, excess mortality has dramatically risen since the start of the pandemic, and barely a day now goes by without a healthy adult suddenly dropping dead with no apparent cause. People have died during live broadcasts, in the middle of speeches and during dinner,” Mercola wrote.

“Clearly, they were feeling well enough to go to work, to an event or a restaurant, and something caused them to instantaneously die without warning. These are the people making up these excess death statistics. They shouldn’t be dead, yet something took them out.”

Covid-positive deaths were certainly part of the equation in 2020, but Mercola pointed out that excess deaths “really took off after the rollout of the Covid jabs, and in 2021 far exceeded deaths labeled as Covid deaths.”

According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, in 2019, the average life span of Americans of all ethnicities was nearly 79 years. By the end of 2021, two years into the Covid pandemic and one full year into the mass inoculation campaign, life expectancy had dropped to 76.1.

“Even small declines in life expectancy of a tenth or two-tenths of a year mean that on a population level, a lot more people are dying prematurely than they really should be,” Mercola noted.

The largest decline in life expectancy was among Native Americans and Alaska Native, which fell 6.6 years from 71.8 to 65.2, according to CDC data.

According to Minnesota Chippewa tribe member Dr. Ann Bullock, former director of diabetes treatment and prevention at the federal Indian Health Service agency, the Covid jab campaign was very successful among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, which made the continued drop during 2021 “all the more upsetting.”

Bullock told The New York Times: “The Native American population did quite well in the vaccination efforts, and that made us feel that 2021 would not be as devastating as 2020.”

Mercola noted: “Aside from Covid, causes of death listed as contributors to this loss of life expectancy include accidental deaths, drug overdoses, heart disease, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. As you might expect, the idea that the Covid shots might have something to do with it is completely dismissed, even though it’s the proverbial elephant in the room.”

Meanwhile, Mercola also pointed to a striking increase in “accidental deaths.” According to the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), lethal traffic accidents have steadily risen during 2021 and 2022, reaching a 20-year high in the first quarter of 2022.

The increase “seems particularly odd, considering the many lockdowns, but it’s possible the Covid jabs might have something to do with this as well,” Mercola wrote. “Some have started referring to these accidents as ‘vaccindents,’ caused when jabbed individuals suddenly experience a stroke, heart attack or temporary black-out while driving.”

While it can’t be proven that side effects from the vaccines are causing the increase in traffic accidents, “it’s still something worth considering,” Mercola wrote. “The jabs are also known to cause mental fog, disorientation and confusion, which could contribute to any number of accidents, on and off the road.”

In Scotland, retired nurse instructor John Campbell reviewed excess death data and found a sharp increase across all age groups. Campbell’s research has led the government to launch a formal inquiry to determine the cause. Data show excess deaths are 11% above the five-year average, and has remained above average for the past 26 weeks.

Campbell noted the case of Rob Wardell, a 37-year-old champion mountain biker who died in his sleep mere days after winning the Scottish MTB XC championship.

Wardell is one of several hundred athletes who have died suddenly. Mercola notes that “the one common denominator is that they all had one or more Covid jabs.”

Between January 2021 and August 2022, at least 1,249 athletes suffered cardiac arrest or collapse and at least 847 died. Historically, the annual average of sudden death in athletes has been between 300 and 700, “so this is clearly nowhere near normal, regardless of what the ‘fact checkers’ say,” Mercola noted.

In a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the authors suggest using genetic testing to identify athletes at risk of sudden cardiac death.

“Still, with the dramatic uptick in athletes suddenly dying, it seems beyond unreasonable to attribute such deaths to undiagnosed pre-existing heart disease,” Mercola wrote.

OneAmerica, a mutual life insurance company based in Indianapolis, reported in January of this year that the death rate of working-age Americans (18 to 64), in the third quarter of 2021, was 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels — and these deaths were not attributed to Covid. They also had an uptick in long-term disability claims.

According to CEO Scott Davidson: “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business — not just at OneAmerica. The data is consistent across every player in that business. And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic. Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic. So, 40% is just unheard of.”

Dr. Robert Malone addressed OneAmerica’s finding in a recent substack article, stating:

“AT A MINIMUM, based on my reading, one has to conclude that if this report holds and is confirmed by others in the dry world of life insurance actuaries, we have both a huge human tragedy and a profound public policy failure of the U.S. Government and U.S. HHS system to serve and protect the citizens that pay for this ‘service.’

“IF this holds true, then the genetic vaccines so aggressively promoted have failed, and the clear federal campaign to prevent early treatment with lifesaving drugs has contributed to a massive, avoidable loss of life.

“AT WORST, this report implies that the federal workplace vaccine mandates have driven what appears to be a true crime against humanity. Massive loss of life in (presumably) workers that have been forced to accept a toxic vaccine at higher frequency relative to the general population …”

