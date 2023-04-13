Dream ticket? Roger Stone on the possibility of Trump-RFK in 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2023

A new 2024 election survey by Rasmussen Reports found that a majority support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plan to get in the race for the Democrat nomination.

Kennedy’s candidacy is supported by 52% of Democrats, just 32% are opposed, and 16% aren’t sure, according to the survey.

Among all likely voters — Democrats, Republicans, and independents — just 39% said Joe Biden “should” run for re-election while 66% said other Democrats “should” run against Biden in the primaries.

“While the odds of RFK wresting the presidential nomination from the Democrat establishment candidate are narrow, the prospects of Kennedy impacting the process are great,” Roger Stone wrote in his April 11 “Stone Cold Truth” report on substack.com. “I believe that if he can pull together a minimally effective campaign, he could garner as much as a third of the Democrat primary vote. These voters will be disaffected at the end of the process, particularly if the Democrat machine uses the same heavy-handed tactics on Kennedy that they used on (Bernie) Sanders; denying him ballot access and any meaningful debate.”

Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert Kennedy,”has a long record of environmental activism and support for other progressive policies, but it is his longtime criticism of the safety and effectiveness of vaccinations for which he is best known and for which the Left has all but ostracized him over.

Stone noted that the Democrat Party “has changed very dramatically since Robert Kennedy’s uncle, John, ran as an ardent anti-communist, supporter of a major defense buildup, tax-cutter, and supporter of a silver-backed dollar in 1960. President John Kennedy also became deeply suspicious of the intelligence services after being fed the flawed plan for the Bay of Pigs Invasion, as well as being surprised that U.S. intelligence services provided no ‘early warning’ that the Russians had mounted U.S. targeted missiles in Cuba in 1962. Indeed, it is Kennedy’s vow to ‘splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds,’ that was among the probable causes of his assassination in 1963 — as I documented in my New York Times Best Selling Book The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ.”

The last time an unpopular incumbent Democrat was challenged was in 1980 when Jimmy Carter held the Oval Office. The challenger was also a Kennedy, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

RFK Jr. would be a dream matchup for Trump in 2024, Stone says, but don’t count on Democrats allowing it to happen.

Democrats have already “reformed” their presidential nominating process to do away with the historic Iowa caucuses and first-in-the-Nation presidential primary in New Hampshire. The Democrats’ 2024 nominating process begins in South Carolina.

“Just as the Democrat Party machinery cheated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders out of the Democrat presidential nomination in 2016 and again in 2020; that same party machinery – now within the firm control of Barack Obama – can be counted on to kneecap RFK Jr. in the Democrat nominating process,” Stone wrote.

Stone said the new Democrat primary process doesn’t bode well for Kennedy, but is a “perfect setup” for Joe Biden to be “ultimately is eliminated as a 2024 candidate” and “replaced with Michelle Obama.”

Then Stone threw in the kicker: “Given America’s state of peril, if RFK performs better than expected, the former President should consider the drafting of RFK as the Republican vice presidential candidate in a “bipartisan” unity ticket. This idea is not without precedent; Senator John McCain really wanted Democrat Senator Joe Lieberman as his running mate in 2008.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish