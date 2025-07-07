by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2025 Real World News



Both Grok, Elon Musk’s X platform AI, and the AI-powered Perplexity search engine blamed President Donald Trump for the devastating flooding in Texas.

When ChatGPT was asked about rioting in Los Angeles, it blamed Trump, claiming his deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids was “the biggest problem” and the root cause of the riots.

“This pattern extends beyond current events. When asked about historical events, economic trends, or even seemingly apolitical topics, these AI systems consistently find ways to inject anti-Trump narratives,” noted Larry Ward, the founder of Market Rithm, who has spent three decades building technology infrastructure for conservative media and organizations.

“Ask about inflation, it’s Trump’s fault. Query about international relations, it’s Trump’s fault. It is all Trump’s fault, even though AI largely pretends Trump is not President. Almost a year after the election, many AI prompts still return a result that hallucinates Joe Biden as President,” Ward added.

The diagnosis is clear: AI has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

“This political infection threatens to undermine the entire AI revolution,” Ward wrote for Human Events on July 7. “For more than half of America—conservatives and Trump supporters who see these biased responses—AI appears as just another tool of partisan manipulation. Why should they trust AI-driven medical advice, financial guidance, or educational content when it can’t even report on weather events without political spin? Every absurd, politically motivated response undermines the credibility of AI as a neutral arbiter of information.”

When X users pointed out Grok’s Trump-blaming flood responses, Elon Musk claimed to have “fixed” the issue.

“Yet within days, similar biases emerged again,” Ward noted. “This suggests the problem runs deeper than simple programming errors—it’s baked into the fundamental architecture of how these models understand the world.”

Ward continued: “The most insidious aspect is how these biases are laundered through the appearance of technological neutrality. When a human pundit blames Trump for floods, we recognize it as opinion. When an AI makes a claim, many users assume there must be a data-driven basis for it. This false authority makes AI bias potentially more dangerous than human bias—it comes wrapped in the credibility of mathematics and algorithms.

“We’re witnessing the creation of a permanent digital opposition party, one that will continue to blame Trump for everything from natural disasters to cosmic phenomena long after he’s left the political stage. These AI systems are being programmed not just with data, but with grievances, narratives, and political vendettas that may outlive us all.”

There, however, is a cure for AI TDS and Trump has the cure, Ward noted:

“The solution is as elegant as it is necessary: Trump can use his bully pulpit and the power of the federal government to pressure and mandate that AI companies pay conservative and America First publishers the same rates they’re currently paying The New York Times, Washington Post, and Politico for their content. Suppose OpenAI is cutting million-dollar checks to left-wing media outlets for training data. In that case, they should be writing identical checks to Human Events, The Post Millennial, and The Epoch Times.

“Think about it—these AI systems are so heavily trained on left-wing news sources that they’ve been programmed with Trump Derangement Syndrome. The tech giants are already paying top dollar for content from the mainstream media cartel. They’ve turned liberal bias into a luxury good, funding the very publications that spent years manufacturing hysteria about Trump. No wonder AI hallucinates Trump-led military coups and blames him for acts of God.

“The prescription is straightforward: Equal pay for equal content. If Anthropic values Washington Post articles at $X per word, then Breitbart articles should command the same price. If Google pays Politico for real-time access to their content feed, then they must offer identical terms to Newsmax. This isn’t about forcing tech companies to use conservative content—it’s about ending the financial discrimination that currently locks conservative voices out of AI training.

“President Trump could issue an executive order requiring any AI system used by or contracted with the federal government to demonstrate that it has paid for training data from across the political spectrum at equal market rates.”

