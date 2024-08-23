Don’t trust the rich, unless it is Alex Soros; Walz sits down with the billionaire transforming the USA

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Over the four days of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week, Democrats vilified billionaires and told Americans they can not trust rich people.

Of course, they were talking only about non-Democrat rich people.

The Democrat Party has become a haven for ultra-rich leftists intent on continuing to live well, but in their ideal Marxist society in which the less fortunate who now have too much freedom would do as they’re told or else.

A top celebrity in this weird universe is globalist billionaire George Soros’s son. Alex is an acolyte of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and a major funder of leftist causes and politicians. But unlike many more conservative philanthropists, he and his father are deadly serious about remaking America, and not in ways the founding fathers had in mind.

One ideological soulmate is Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, who as governor of Minnesota did nothing as Minneapolis burned during the 2020 Antifa/BLM riots, put tampons in public school boys’ restrooms, and then established the state as a sanctuary for trans kids who seek life-altering surgeries without their parents’ permission.

Walz, who is on record as saying he despises billionaires, is perhaps more importantly a loyal and longtime admirer of communist China.

So it was only a matter of time before the younger Soros and Walz got together for a 2024 love-in.

