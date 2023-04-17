Dominion Voting Systems vs Fox: Jury is still out on 2020, ‘the most secure election ever’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2023 Reality Check



The trial in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems filed against Fox News is set to begin in Delaware on Tuesday.

While the bar for high-profile plaintiffs to prove libel claims is already set high, former President Donald Trump said it would be set even higher if Fox News would simply admit that massive fraud occurred in the 2020 election.

“If Fox would finally admit that there was large scale cheating & irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, which would be a good thing for them, & for America, the case against them, which should not have existed at all, would be greatly weakened,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “Back up those patriots at Fox instead of throwing them under the bus — & they are right!”

Trump cited “proof, like mass ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, FBI colluding with Twitter & Facebook, state legislatures not used, etc.”

Dominion alleges it was defamed when Fox News allowed guests and hosts to make claims about the 2020 election which included purported ties between Dominion and late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and the charge that its machines were rigged to switch votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

The actual reporting of the allegations were more nuanced but raised serious questions that were not investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies.

Several major conservative media outlets, including Newsmax and The Washington Times, changed their characterizations of the allegations of vote fraud in 2020 following Dominion’s massive series of lawsuits. Now establishment-aligned conservative officials and media, while not endorsing the narrative that 2020 was “the most secure election ever,” take the view that it’s time to “move on.”

Other independent voices point out that 2020 election issues were not resolved and as a result the uncertainty and impact on conservative voters compromised the outcome of the 2022 Midterms elections. Furthermore such unresolved issues could prove fatal to any future Republican bids to win the White House.

WorldTribune.com has provided continuous coverage of Voting Data Fraud and the ongoing controversy about election security despite punitive measures on the newspaper’s audience reach and advertising revenue imposed by the major social media corporations. Corporate media reports, on the other hand, use such terminology as “unfounded allegations of election fraud” to dismiss reports calling into question the outcome of elections.

It looked much different on Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the election.

WorldTribune.com cited Scott McKay of the American Spectator as saying: “If you don’t understand what happened tonight, it’s this – the Democrats saw that they had lost the election, and the calls went out to the corporate media to lock down their state calls. Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were all just about out of reach, and they needed to create the narrative that Trump hadn’t won them when he clearly had.”

“So in all of those states but Georgia, the Democrats in the governor’s mansions stepped in and stopped the counting while the legacy media concocted scenarios by which Biden could win.”

Fox News was front and center among legacy media’s brazen behavior on election night 2020.

“Just so everyone knows what the Never Trumpers at Fox News decision desk did. Trump was up by over 300K in Florida, the lead kept growing. Sen. Rubio tweeted what’s going on at Fox. Only 50K ballots left. Lead went to nearly 400K. Other news agencies called it for Trump. Fox didn’t move until late. That meant Republicans voting out west were denied the good news that Trump was performing well and had a shot,” Rowan Scarborough of The Washington Times noted in a social media post.

“Then what did those same decision desk people do with Arizona. with only 75 percent of the vote in and over 1 million ballots remaining? Fox single-handed called Arizona for Biden. Sending a negative signal to GOP voters in Nevada. It may be the right call in the end, but a very eager fast call by Never Trumpers.”

Meanwhile, the Dominion vs. Fox News trial is expected to last weeks and could feature testimony from Fox chief executive Rupert Murdoch and hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis announced the 24-hour delay on Monday.

“I made the decision to delay the start of the trial until tomorrow,” Judge Davis said, as reported by CNN. “It’s a six-week trial. Things happen … this is not unusual … This does not seem unusual to me.”

The judge did not cite a reason for the delay, but attorneys are expected to convene for last-minute talks on a settlement to avoid a potentially embarrassing trial for the cable news network, according to The Washington Post, which cited two people familiar with the situation.

