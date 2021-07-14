Dominion contractor notifies Michigan election officials it will be changing batteries on all voting machines

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2021

A company that performs work on Dominion voting machines in Michigan has informed election officials that it plans to change batteries on all voting machines in the state, a process that “is problematic because this would erase data” on those machines, an attorney warned.

The company, Election Source, sent an email last week to local election officials stating:

“We will be visiting xxx County on July 15th to perform preventative maintenance on your voting equipment. There is not an upgrade this time, just preventative maintenance. During the preventative maintenance, we will be removing the ICX batteries to prevent any issues with the batteries shutting off your machines. Batteries are not necessary in Michigan due to the fact that we do not use direct-recording electronic voting in our state.”

Attorney Stephanie Lambert told Jim Hoft and Patty McMurray from The Gateway Pundit and 100% FedUp that she will be filing a lawsuit:

“I’ve been working closely with Matt DePerno and with other attorneys and experts, like I said, and we’ve obtained a lot of evidence,” Lambert said. “In fact there’s going to be a lawsuit filed in the very near future against Election Source which is a contractor to Dominion. Matt DePerno sent a cease and desist letter to Election Source today because there was a letter sent out by Election Source to all of the clerks in Michigan stating that they’re coming to do preventative updates regarding removing a battery in most of the election equipment which is problematic because this would erase data [on those machines]. That’s one piece of what’s happening with Election Source.”

Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted: “Removing batteries from voting machines in Michigan will end up destroying evidence on these machines from the 2020 Election. This is against the law and should not happen until 22 months have passed since the election.”

Lambert also reported that “our experts have found security breaches within the Michigan election.”

In an interview with 100% FedUp and Gateway Pundit, Lambert said she sent a Gmail to the White House following the November election with the title “2020 election fraud” and Google would not let it go through. Lambert said she reached out to Sidney Powell and went to work for attorneys looking at alleged election fraud.

Lambert said the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems “absolutely lied” during testimony in Michigan that the machines were not connected to the Internet. Lambert said her team discovered the machines were breached by Election Source, the Dominion subcontractor.

