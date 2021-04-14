DOJ won’t charge still unnamed officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

WASHINGTON—The police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol won’t face federal criminal charges in connection with her death, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors examined video footage on social media, interviewed the officer and other witnesses, gathered evidence from the scene and studied autopsy results, officials said.

“Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the closure of its probe. More

Earlier: Licensed to kill? The life and times of U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, February 5, 2021



See All Breaking News