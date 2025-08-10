DOJ offers $50 million reward for information leading to arrest of Venezuela’s Maduro

by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2025 Real World News



The Trump Department of Justice on Thursday increased the reward offered for information that leads to the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to $50 million.

The bounty had been set at $25 million by the Biden DOJ.

“He is one of the largest narco traffickers in the world and a threat to our national security. Therefore, we’ve doubled his reward to $50 million,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video posted to X.

Maduro was indicted during the first Trump Administration in 2020 on U.S. charges of narco-terrorism for allegedly attempting to weaponize cocaine by “flooding” U.S. communities with the drug.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes,” Bondi said.

Today, @TheJusticeDept and @StateDept are announcing a $50 MILLION REWARD for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/D8LNqjS9yk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 7, 2025

Authorities report they have seized over $700 million worth of assets linked to Maduro to include two private jets and nine vehicles.

The Drug Enforcement Administration reported it has recovered 7 tons of cocaine linked to the Venezuelan dictator often trafficked by members of Tren de Aragua, Sinaloa, and Cartel of the Sons street gangs, according to the DOJ.

Responding to the DOJ’s announcement, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement: “We’re not surprised, coming from whom it comes from. The same one who promised a nonexistent ‘secret list’ of Epstein and who wallows in scandals for political favors. Her show is a joke, a desperate distraction from her own misery.”

